Fitzdares Grand National Betting Offers | £30 Grand National Free Bet

Fitzdares is a name intrinsically associated with horse racing, so it’s no surprise to find that they’re offering a superb Grand National free bet bonus. Keep reading to find out how to claim this great betting offer from Fitzdares.

How to Claim the Fitzdares Grand National Betting Offer?

It couldn’t be any simpler to claim this fantastic welcome bonus from Fitzdares. Just follow the steps below and you’ll have £30 in free bets added to your betting account.

Click here to sign up to Fitzdares Deposit and place a bet of £30, at odds of evens or higher Receive £30 in Free Bets

Fitzdares Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets

You should always check the terms and conditions of a bonus before claiming. However, this can be a long and boring job, so we’ve done it for you. Check out the main terms of this free bet bonus below.

No promo code required

Bonus for new customers only

Qualifying bet matched up to maximum of £30

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Fitzdares Grand National Betting

The Grand National is the biggest horse race in the UK, watched by millions. It always elicits a flurry of betting activity, with even non-bettors being tempting into a little wager on the winner.

This year, there’s no out-and-out favourite, with pundits disagreeing over which horse will cross the line first. Some of the frontrunners in the betting include Snow Leopardess, Delta Work, Any Second Now, Escaria Ten and Enjoy Dallen.

If you’re thinking of betting on the Grand National, you should do it at Fitzdares, as you’ll receive a £30 free bet bonus simply for betting £30 on the race!

Fitzdares Grand National Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Up to 25% Bonus on Multis

Thanks to this promotion, you’ll get a boost to the odds of your Lucky 15, 31 and 63 selections.

All you need to do is make one of these bets on the horses and you’ll have up to a 25% boost on your odds.

Key T&Cs: The current applicable markets are horseracing daily race winner markets with the exception of ante-post markets.

Rags to Riches Free Bet

This promotion is applicable to all National Hunt races, which we assume means that it will also apply to the Grand National.

Quite simply, you’ll receive your stake back as a free bet if your horse finishes second to a horse with a price of 20/1 or greater.

Key T&Cs: This offer applies to SP (starting price) of the winning horse only. Maximum matched free bet is £10.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Fitzdares review: Should You Claim the Grand National Offer?

You should definitely claim this fantastic Grand National betting offer from Fitzdares. Not only will you receive £30 of bonus money to use on the Grand National – or, indeed, anywhere else in the sportsbook – but you’ll also know you’re betting at a sportsbook you can trust.

To claim this great offer, head over to Fitzdares using a link on this page and sign up. Then you just need to deposit some money and make a qualifying £30 bet. After this, you’ll find £30 in free bets added to your betting account.

More Grand National Betting Offers & Free Bets