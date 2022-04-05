Fitzdares Grand National Betting Offers | £30 Grand National Free Bet

Claim the Fitzdares Grand National Betting Offer
Fitzdares is a name intrinsically associated with horse racing, so it’s no surprise to find that they’re offering a superb Grand National free bet bonus. Keep reading to find out how to claim this great betting offer from Fitzdares.
How to Claim the Fitzdares Grand National Betting Offer?
It couldn’t be any simpler to claim this fantastic welcome bonus from Fitzdares. Just follow the steps below and you’ll have £30 in free bets added to your betting account.
- Click here to sign up to Fitzdares
- Deposit and place a bet of £30, at odds of evens or higher
- Receive £30 in Free Bets
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Fitzdares Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets
You should always check the terms and conditions of a bonus before claiming. However, this can be a long and boring job, so we’ve done it for you. Check out the main terms of this free bet bonus below.
- No promo code required
- Bonus for new customers only
- Qualifying bet matched up to maximum of £30
- Available to customers who are 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Fitzdares Grand National Betting
The Grand National is the biggest horse race in the UK, watched by millions. It always elicits a flurry of betting activity, with even non-bettors being tempting into a little wager on the winner.
This year, there’s no out-and-out favourite, with pundits disagreeing over which horse will cross the line first. Some of the frontrunners in the betting include Snow Leopardess, Delta Work, Any Second Now, Escaria Ten and Enjoy Dallen.
If you’re thinking of betting on the Grand National, you should do it at Fitzdares, as you’ll receive a £30 free bet bonus simply for betting £30 on the race!
Fitzdares Grand National Betting Offers for Existing Customers
Up to 25% Bonus on Multis
Thanks to this promotion, you’ll get a boost to the odds of your Lucky 15, 31 and 63 selections.
All you need to do is make one of these bets on the horses and you’ll have up to a 25% boost on your odds.
Key T&Cs: The current applicable markets are horseracing daily race winner markets with the exception of ante-post markets.
Rags to Riches Free Bet
This promotion is applicable to all National Hunt races, which we assume means that it will also apply to the Grand National.
Quite simply, you’ll receive your stake back as a free bet if your horse finishes second to a horse with a price of 20/1 or greater.
Key T&Cs: This offer applies to SP (starting price) of the winning horse only. Maximum matched free bet is £10.
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Fitzdares review: Should You Claim the Grand National Offer?
You should definitely claim this fantastic Grand National betting offer from Fitzdares. Not only will you receive £30 of bonus money to use on the Grand National – or, indeed, anywhere else in the sportsbook – but you’ll also know you’re betting at a sportsbook you can trust.
To claim this great offer, head over to Fitzdares using a link on this page and sign up. Then you just need to deposit some money and make a qualifying £30 bet. After this, you’ll find £30 in free bets added to your betting account.
More Grand National Betting Offers & Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets