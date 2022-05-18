Fitzdares Europa League Final Free Bets | £30 Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Offers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of the Europa League final on Wednesday night, we have found a fantastic offer from Fitzdares who are giving new customers £30 in free bets ahead of the fixture – read on to find out more.

How to Claim the Fitzdares Europa League Final Free Bets Betting Offer?

Taking a look below, you’ll see step-by-step instructions as to how to redeem your £30 free bet in a matter of minutes.

Click here and sign up to Fitzdares.

Deposit £30 and bet £30 at odds of (2.00) or greater on their sportsbook.

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 Free Bet.

Fitzdares Europe League Final Free Bets: Bet £30 Get £30 Betting Offer

We’ve saved you the laborious task of reading through the terms and conditions, and listed them below:

New customers only aged 21+.

Minimum deposit £10.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Free bet is matched up to £30, credited within 24 hours and expires after 7 days.

Fitzdares Europa League Final Free Bets: What To Use Betting Offer On

It is Europa League final day on Wednesday as Eintracht Frankfurt go head-to-head with Rangers in Seville.

Rangers have enjoyed a magical knockout run to reach the final, overcoming Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig to set up the trophy decider against Frankfurt.

Oliver Glasner’s side have arguably one of the most impressive European runs in recent history, as they sent home Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham United on their way to the final.

Frankfurt enter the occasion as slight favourites, but both teams are at a good price and are worth a punt to take home the trophy and secure a place in next season’s Champions League competition.

Whichever way you think this fixture may swing, be sure to make use of Fitzdares’ fantastic welcome offer for the occasion.

Fitzdares Europa League Final Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Loyalty Free Bets

Fitzdares regularly give out free bets to their customers, so keep an eye on your account ahead of kick-off.

Key Ts&Cs:

Your loyalty free bet expires at 23:59 on the Sunday of the week it was credited. Your loyalty free bet cannot be redeemed for cash at any time. Your loyalty free bet will be reissued if your selection becomes void. This does not apply to any ante-post markets where usual ante-post rules will apply. Your loyalty free bet must be placed at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

Injury Time Saver

Should your selection fall to an injury time winner, your original stake will be accredited as a free bet!

Key terms: Pre-match ‘match result’ singles and multiples only. Maximum free bet is £10. Free bet minimum odds 1/2 (1.5).

Fitzdares Review: Should You Claim the Europa League Final Free Bets?

Fitzdares have one of the most user-friendly platforms around, and their welcome offer places them amongst some of the best bookmakers.

The bonus can be used across their sportsbook, so if you don’t fancy deciding a winner for the Europa League final, you can explore a plethora of other markets.