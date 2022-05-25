Countries
Fitzdares Europa Conference League Final Free Bets | £30 Roma vs Feyenoord Betting Offers

With the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday night, we have found a superb offering with Fitzdares who are giving new customers £30 in free bets ahead of the match – read on to find out more.

How to Claim the Fitzdares Europa Conference League Final Free Bets Betting Offer?

The Fitzdares offer is one of the best around – by taking a quick look below, you’ll see step-by-step instructions as to how to redeem your £30 free bet in a matter of minutes.

Fitzdares Europe League Conference Final Free Bets: Bet £30 Get £30 Betting Offer

We have done the hard work for you by reading through the terms and conditions, and listed them below:

  • New customers only aged 21+.
  • Minimum deposit £10.
  • Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or MORE. Free bet is matched up to £30, credited within 24 hours and expires after 7 days.

Europa Conference League Free Bets

Fitzdares Europa League Conference Final Free Bets: What To Use Betting Offer On

The inaugural Europa Conference League final will take place in Albania on Wednesday evening, with two of Europe’s biggest clubs in Roma and Feyenoord battling it out for European glory.

Roma have lost their previous two finals – the 1984 European Cup Final and the 1991 UEFA Cup Final. Meanwhile, the Rotterdam side have won all three of their previous finals, the first of which was a win against Celtic in the 1970 European Cup and the most recent being the UEFA Cup in 2002.

Roma have overcome Vitesse, Bodo Glimt and Leicester City in the knockout stages, while Feyenoord swept aside Partizan Belgrade, Slavia Praha and Marseille on their way to the final.

We think given the closeness in quality between these sides, this could be a very cagey European final much like the one we saw in the Europa League last week.

Fitzdares Europa Conference League Final Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Loyalty Free Bets

Fitzdares regularly give out free bets to their customers, so keep your eyes peeled to see if you have been lucky this time

Key Ts&Cs:

  1. Your loyalty free bet expires at 23:59 on the Sunday of the week it was credited.
  2. Your loyalty free bet cannot be redeemed for cash at any time.
  3. Your loyalty free bet will be reissued if your selection becomes void. This does not apply to any ante-post markets where usual ante-post rules will apply.
  4. Your loyalty free bet must be placed at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

Injury Time Saver

Should your selection fall to an injury time winner, your original stake will be returned as a free bet!

Key terms: Pre-match ‘match result’ singles and multiples only. Maximum free bet is £10. Free bet minimum odds 1/2 (1.5).

Fitzdares Review: Should You Claim the Europa Conference League Final Free Bets?

Fitzdares are one of the best bookmakers around, and their user-friendly platform is a joy to bet with.

The bonus can be used across their sportsbook, so if you don’t fancy predicting a winner for the Europa Conference League final, you can try your hand elsewhere.

