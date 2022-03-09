Countries
Fitzdares Cheltenham Betting Offers | £30 Cheltenham Free Bet for 2022 Festival

Minella Indo

The Cheltenham Festival is almost upon us and Fitzdares have opened up their sportsbook to new customers with an excellent betting offer you can claim below.

How to Claim the Fitzdares Cheltenham Betting Offer?

Claiming the Fitzdares Cheltenham betting offer is as easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Fitzdares 
  2. Deposit and place a bet of up to £30 at odds of evens or higher
  3. You will then receive a Cheltenham Free Bet matching the value of your qualifying bet

Fitzdares Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £30 Get a £30 Free Bet

This free bet bonus from Fitzdares can be worth a maximum of £30 and is perfect for the horse racing fan looking to have a punt at Cheltenham. You can take a look at the key points of the offer below.

  • Free £30 bet for new customers
  • Wager £30 at odds of evens or higher to qualify
  • Free bet must be used on odds of 1/2 or higher
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Already claimed the Fizdares free bet? Take a look at the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.

Fitzdares Cheltenham Festival Betting

Cheltenham is one of the world’s premier horse racing meets, making it a paradise for those who enjoy both watching and betting on horses.

Over the course of the festival, you’ll be able to enjoy 28 races, all featuring some of the world’s top horses, competing for huge prize purses.

You can use your £30 Fitzdares Cheltenham Free Bet on any aspect of Cheltenham, including the world famous Gold Cup on the Friday, providing the bet you place has odds of 1/2.

So, you could back the favourite to romp home, or place a wager on an outsider to steal a shock win.

The choice really is yours when you’re looking to spend the fantastic Fitzdares Cheltenham betting offer.

Fitzdares Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Up to 25% Bonuses on Multis

Once you’ve signed up with Fitzdares, you won’t just get access to the £30 free bet bonus – you’ll also find a fantastic bonus on multis. Up to 25% will be added to Lucky 15, Lucky 31 and Lucky 63 bets, significantly boosting the money you could win.

Keep an eye out at Fitzdares during Cheltenham, as they will often drop new and exciting promotions while the meet is taking place.

Key T&Cs: Percentage bonus varies between Lucky 15s, Lucky 31s and Lucky 63s. Horse racing daily markets only, excluding ante post markets.

‘Rags to Riches’ Free Bet Offer

We’ve all been there when you back an odds-on favourite only for an outsider to come through at the line and ruin your bet slip.

Fitzdares can alliviate some of that pain as they will give you your money back as a Free Bet if your horse finsihed 2nd to a 20/1+ winner.

Key t&Cs: Pre-race win singles only. Only first bet on each race. Maximum free bet is £10. Free bet minimum odds 1/2 (1.5).

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

More Cheltenham Betting Offers & Free Bets

