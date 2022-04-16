Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News fitzdares benn van heerden betting offers 30 boxing free bet

Fitzdares Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offers | £30 Boxing Free Bet

Updated

5 hours ago

on

Fitzdares Bonus

Claim the Fitzdares Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offer

British boxing fans have yet another bout to look forward to, with the fight between Conor Benn and Chris Van Heerden inching ever closer. Many people will look to place some wagers on the bout, and if that includes you, make sure you claim a free bet bonus, such as the one from Fitzdares.

How to Claim the Fitzdares Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offer?

Claiming the Benn vs Van Heerden betting offer at Fitzdares is exceptionally simple – just go through the steps listed below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Fitzdares
  2. Bet £30 at odds of evens or higher
  3. Receive £30 of Free Bets

Best Free Bet Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Free Bet

Fitzdares Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

It’s important to understand the terms and conditions of any bonus before accepting it. Take a look below to see the most important terms attached to this bonus from Fitzdares.

  • No promo code required
  • Promotion for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £30 and at odds of evens or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Fitzdares Benn vs Van Heerden Betting

While it doesn’t have the status of some recent super-bouts, the match-up between Conor Benn and Chris Van Heerden looks set to be watched by many, and a considerable number of viewers will also have a bet on the action.

Currently, Conor Benn is the strong favourite – Fitzdares have his odds at 1/10 at the moment. However, we think that is slightly unfair on his opponent, a one-time IBF champion and a man who has only ever lost twice in his career. If you think Van Heerden will win, you’ll get odds of 15/2.

Whoever you decide to bet on, you should do it at Fitzdares, as you’ll receive a free £30 bet when you make a qualifying wager with them.

Fitzdares Boxing Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Currently, there are no other bonuses for boxing fans at Fitzdares. However, while this is disappointing, you should still strongly consider signing up there, as the free bet bonus is such a good one. Once you have finished spending your free bets, you can then head elsewhere and claim another welcome bonus.

Fitzdares review: Should You Claim the Benn vs Van Heerden Offer?

Absolutely. This free bet bonus from Fitzdares is an exceptionally good one, giving you a decent sum of money, which doesn’t have ridiculous terms and conditions attached to it. What’s more, it’s from a reputable company, so you can be sure you’re betting at somewhere safe and secure.

To claim this £30 free bet bonus, just head over to Fitzdares using one of the links on this page and then sign up. You then simply need to deposit some money and make a qualifying bet, after which £30 in free bets will be added to your account.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

More Benn vs Van Heerden Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

FREE BET IF 2ND TO SP FAV

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don't qualify. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens