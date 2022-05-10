Countries
Fitzdares Aston Villa vs Liverpool Betting Offers | £30 Premier League Free Bet

Updated

1 day ago

on

liverpool vs west ham live stream - Diogo Jota

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Claim Offer

Claim this exclusive Fitzdares Aston Villa vs Liverpool betting offer giving you a £30 Free Bet on the Premier League clash.

How to Claim the Fitzdares Aston Villa vs Liverpool Betting Offer?

Claiming the free bet is as simple as following the three steps listed below:

Best Football Betting Offers

Fitzdares Aston Villa vs Liverpool Betting Offers: Bet £30 Get £30 in Free Bets

We have saved a bit of time by reading the small print – you can brush up on the key terms and conditions of the offer below:

  • New customers only aged 21+.
  • Minimum deposit £10.
  • Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Free bet is matched up to £30, credited within 24 hours and expires after 7 days.

Claimed the Fitzdares offer already? Check out some more free bet offers from the best betting sites.

Fitzdares Aston Villa vs Liverpool Betting

Liverpool come into this games as favourites as they chase down Manchester City at the top of the league.

They need to ensure they pick up full points on Tuesday, to ensure they keep the pressure on City. Dropping points on Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur gave the advantage to Man City in the league title race.

Aston Villa won comfortably on Saturday against struggling Burnley, and they will be hoping to carry that form into this game. Seeing both Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins on the scoresheet will fill Steven Gerrard and Villa fans with lots of confidence.

We are expecting goals in this game, but Liverpool should come out on top. Whatever your predictions are for this fixture, make sure to sign up to Fitzdares to receive your £30 free bet ahead of kick-off.

Fitzdares Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Loyalty Free Bets

Loyalty Free Bets are given out to existing customers on the regular, so check your account balance before kick-off.

Key T’s and C’s:

  1. Your loyalty free bet expires at 23:59 on the Sunday of the week it was credited.
  2. Your loyalty free bet cannot be redeemed for cash at any time.
  3. Your loyalty free bet will be reissued if your selection becomes void. This does not apply to any ante-post markets where usual ante-post rules will apply.
  4. Your loyalty free bet must be placed at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

Injury Time Saver

With Fitzdares’ injury time saver safeguard, customers will receive their stake back as a free bet should their selection fall to an injury time goal.

Key T’s and C’s: Pre-match ‘match result’ singles and multiples only. Maximum free bet is £10. Free bet minimum odds 1/2 (1.5).

Fitzdares Review: Should You Claim the £30 Free Bet Offer?

Fitzdares have one of the best betting platforms around, and a fantastic welcome offer to match.

There is lots of value to be had in this game – it would be a surprise to everyone if this tie wasn’t a high-octane encounter full of drama. By following the guide listed above, get signed up and explore the Fitzdares sports book where the free bet can be used on any market of your choosing.

