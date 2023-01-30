NFL

First Brothers to Meet in Super Bowl: Kelce Family Braces for Battle

David Evans
For the first time in NFL history, two brothers will square off in the Super Bowl. Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, will face off against Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles. This sibling rivalry promises to be one for the ages, with both brothers bringing impressive resumes to the field.

Jason and Travis to square off in Super Bowl LVII

Travis Kelce, 33, has been a dominant force for the Chiefs, scoring 15 touchdowns in 17 playoff games. In the recent AFC Championship game against the Bengals, Kelce had 7 receptions for 78 yards and 1 touchdown, helping lead the Chiefs to a 23-20 victory. Now he is set to face his brother, Jason in the biggest game of them all, becoming the first set of brothers to ever face one another in a Super Bowl.

Jason Kelce, 35, is a seasoned veteran with six Pro Bowl selections and five first-team All-Pro honors to his name. The Eagles’ offensive line, anchored by Kelce, helped lead the team to a victory over the 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

The Kelce brothers have a shared passion for the sport and have a podcast together, “New Heights,” named after their hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio. It will be interesting to see if they record a special episode before the Super Bowl, as they discuss their unique journey to facing each other on football’s biggest stage.

Despite the competitive nature of their positions, both Kelce brothers have expressed excitement and admiration for each other. Before the Chiefs game, Jason stated that he would wear a Chiefs sweatshirt for the next three hours, but after the game, win or lose, he was “done being a Chiefs fan.” Travis, on the other hand, called the scenario “cool” and said, “My mom can’t lose.”

With the Super Bowl just around the corner, fans are eager to see the Kelce brothers go head-to-head. Both players have had impressive seasons and are a key part of their respective team’s success.

The battle between the two brothers promises to be an exciting one. With Travis Kelce’s dominant playoff performances and Jason Kelce’s veteran leadership, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top. Regardless of the outcome, this historic matchup between the Kelce brothers will go down in the annals of Super Bowl history.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field.
