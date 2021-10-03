Fiorentina host Napoli in the Italian league this weekend.

Watch and bet on Fiorentina vs Napoli live on Sunday, October 3rd, 17:00 PM (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

The visitors have made a reasonably good start to the league campaign and they have picked up four wins from six matches.

Meanwhile, Napoli are in red hot form right now having won all six league games.

Fiorentina vs Napoli team news

The home side will be without the services of Lorenzo Venuti and Gaetano Castrovilli due to injuries.

Napoli are without Faouzi ghulam and Stanislav Lobotka.

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Duncan; Callejon, Vlahovic, Gonzalez

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Rui; Anguissa, Ruiz, Zielinski; Insigne, Osimhen, Lozano

Fiorentina vs Napoli form guide

Fiorentina are coming into this game on the back of four wins in their last five matches and they will look to pull off an upset at home.

Napoli have scored 16 goals in their last six league matches and have conceded just twice.

Fiorentina vs Napoli betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Fiorentina vs Napoli from bet365:

Match-winner:

Fiorentina – 14/5

Draw – 5/2

Napoli – 1/1

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 20/23

Under – 11/10

Fiorentina vs Napoli prediction

The visitors will be firm favourites to pick up a win here. Napoli have been exceptional in their travels recently and they have won their last seven league matches away from home.

Napoli have scored 14 goals in their last four meetings against Fiorentina and they should be able to grind out another comprehensive win here.

Prediction: Napoli win.

Get Napoli to win at 1/1 with bet365

How to watch Fiorentina vs Napoli Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Fiorentina vs Napoli live online from 17:00 BST on Sunday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365