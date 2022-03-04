Fiorentina v Verona live stream: How to watch Fiorentina v Verona for free

Verona are desperate for points as they look to steer clear of the relegation zone.
Fiorentina v Verona preview
After narrowly losing out to Juventus in the Coppa Italia semifinal first leg, La Viola turn their attention back to the Serie A. On Sunday night, Vincenzo Italiano’s men take on Hellas Verona.
The hosts have lost two of their last five games across all competitions. In their most recent league outing, La Viola lost to Sassuolo. A win would see Fiorentina move inside the top six and give them an outside chance of Champions League qualification.
Hellas Verona on the other hand, aren’t travelling to Firenze just to make up the numbers. Igor Tudor’s men are also fighting for a place in European football this season. And a win over their more illustrious opponents will bring them close to a Europa League spot.
We predict a hard-fought win for Fiorentina.
Fiorentina v Verona team news
Fiorentina team news
A knee injury has ruled out Spain international Alvaro Odriazola from this encounter. Giacomo Bonaventura is back after serving a one-game suspension.
Fiorentina predicted line-up
Terracciano, Biraghi, Dragowski, Igor, Milenković, Bonaventura, Saponara, Torreira, Castrovilli, Ikoné & Piątek
Verona team news
Igor Tudor has several injury issues to address. Ivor Pandur, Antonin Barak, Miguel Veloso, Mateusz Praszelik, Panagiotis Retsos and Pawel Dawidowicz are all out injured.
Verona predicted lineup
Lorenzo Montipò, Nicolò Casale, Koray Günter, Federico Ceccherini, Marco Davide Faraoni, Ivan Ilić, Adrien Tameze, Darko Lazovic, Kevin Lasagna, Gianluca Caprari, G. Pablo Simeone.
