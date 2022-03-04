Fiorentina v Verona live stream: How to watch Fiorentina v Verona for free

Verona are desperate for points as they look to steer clear of the relegation zone.

How to watch Fiorentina v Verona live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Fiorentina v Verona live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Fiorentina v Verona live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Fiorentina v Verona preview

After narrowly losing out to Juventus in the Coppa Italia semifinal first leg, La Viola turn their attention back to the Serie A. On Sunday night, Vincenzo Italiano’s men take on Hellas Verona.

The hosts have lost two of their last five games across all competitions. In their most recent league outing, La Viola lost to Sassuolo. A win would see Fiorentina move inside the top six and give them an outside chance of Champions League qualification.

Hellas Verona on the other hand, aren’t travelling to Firenze just to make up the numbers. Igor Tudor’s men are also fighting for a place in European football this season. And a win over their more illustrious opponents will bring them close to a Europa League spot.

We predict a hard-fought win for Fiorentina.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Fiorentina v Verona team news

Fiorentina team news

A knee injury has ruled out Spain international Alvaro Odriazola from this encounter. Giacomo Bonaventura is back after serving a one-game suspension.

Fiorentina predicted line-up

Terracciano, Biraghi, Dragowski, Igor, Milenković, Bonaventura, Saponara, Torreira, Castrovilli, Ikoné & Piątek

Verona team news

Igor Tudor has several injury issues to address. Ivor Pandur, Antonin Barak, Miguel Veloso, Mateusz Praszelik, Panagiotis Retsos and Pawel Dawidowicz are all out injured.

Verona predicted lineup

Lorenzo Montipò, Nicolò Casale, Koray Günter, Federico Ceccherini, Marco Davide Faraoni, Ivan Ilić, Adrien Tameze, Darko Lazovic, Kevin Lasagna, Gianluca Caprari, G. Pablo Simeone.

Fiorentina v Verona free bets