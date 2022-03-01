Fiorentina and Juventus will be eager to win the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal in Florence.

Fiorentina v Juventus Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Fiorentina 9/5 Draw 12/5 Juventus 29/20

Fiorentina v Juventus betting tips and prediction

Dusan Vlahovic is set to face his former side since leaving them for Juventus. The game is being billed as the Vlahovic-Derby and for good reason. The Serbian striker was expected to see out the remainder of the season with La Viola. However, Juve could not wait and neither could the player.

Many fans believe that the youngster deserted Fiorentina when the club was doing so well. So expect the 20-year-old get a lot of heat from the stands.

Juventus however, would not be bothered by that. Max Allegri’s side have had a fine start to the new year. Their recent results have thrown them back inside the top four. And while winning the Scudetto might prove a little difficult, they can go on and lift the Coppa Italia this time around.

But Fiorentina are not going to be an easy opponent to vanquish. Vincenzo Italiano’s side are well-drilled and do not roll over that easily. You can expect them to take the game to the Bianconeri. However, there’s a feeling that the Turin giants could prove to be far too strong for the plucky Florentines.

Fiorentina v Juventus betting tips: Juventus to win @ 29/20 with bet365