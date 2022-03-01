Fiorentina and Juventus will be eager to win the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal in Florence.

How to watch Fiorentina v Juventus live stream

Fiorentina v Juventus preview

Juventus new boy Dusan Vlahovic is set to face his former side since leaving them for Juventus. The game is being billed as the Vlahovic-Derby and for good reason. The Serbian striker was expected to see out the remainder of the season with La Viola. However, Juve could not wait and neither could the player.

Many fans believe that the youngster deserted Fiorentina when the club was doing so well. So expect the 20-year-old get a lot of heat from the stands.

Juventus however, would not be bothered by that. Max Allegri’s side have had a fine start to the new year. Their recent results have thrown them back inside the top four. And while winning the Scudetto might prove a little difficult, they can go on and lift the Coppa Italia this time around.

But Fiorentina are not going to be an easy opponent to vanquish. Vincenzo Italiano’s side are well-drilled and do not roll over that easily. You can expect them to take the game to the Bianconeri. However, there’s a feeling that the Turin giants could prove to be far too strong for the plucky Florentines.

Fiorentina v Juventus team news

Juventus team news

Denis Zakari was injured last week and the Swiss international is likely to be replaced by Manuel Locatelli. Alvaro Moratta might also be given a chance but Vlahovic would be eager to start against his former teammates.

Juve predicted line-up

Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Pellegrini; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Arthur, Rabiot; Vlahovic, Morata

Fiorentina team news

Lucas Martinez is suspended and will be replaced by Nikola Milenkovic at the back. Arthur Cabral scored at the weekend and is going to start the game.

Juventus predicted lineup

Dragowski; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Julio, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Amrabat, Torreira; Ikone, Cabral, Sottil

