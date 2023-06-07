Soccer

Fiorentina Europa Conference League Final Odds & Best US Sportsbooks To Bet On Them

fiorentina

You can see the best Fiorentina Europa Conference League Final odds ahead of their huge game with West Ham today in Prague. We’ve listed the top US soccer sportsbooks to use to place bets on the match, which can get you $1,000’s in free bets, plus the latest betting and associated markets from BetOnline.

Fiorentina Europa Conference League Final Odds

  • Fiorentina to win (90 min) @ +180
  • Fiorentina to win (lift the trophy) @ -105

Best US Sportsbooks To Bet On Europa Conference League

What Time/Date Is The Europa Conference League Final?

  • ⚽️  Event: Europa Conference League Final
  • 📅  Date: Wednesday 7th June, 2023
  • 🕛  Kick Off: 16:00 EST
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Roma
  • 📺  TV Channel: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: Fortuna Arena, Prague
  • 📈  Odds: West Ham @ +177 | Draw +215 | Fiorentina @ +180

Will Fiorentina Win The Europa Conference League Final?

Fiorentina and West Ham will be creating history tonight as the two European soccer teams will meet each other for the first time.

They face-off in the 2023 Europa Conference League Final at the Fortuna Arena in Prague – and the winning side will book a place in the UEFA Europa League next season.

If the match betting with the leading US soccer betting apps, is to be believed they we could be in for a very tight game – with West Ham @ +177 and Fiorentina @ +180 to win inside 90 minutes.

Guided by former Manchester United manager David Moyes, West Ham will be full of confidence after beating AZ Alkmaar 3-1 on aggregate in their semi-final.

The Hammers have played 14 Europa Conference League games to get this far, and they’ve won a massive 13 of them and drawing once.

However, West Ham head into the game having lost 5 of their last 7 Premier League games, so the call is stick with the Italian side Fiorentina.

Vincenzo Italiano’s team saw off Basel 4-3 on aggregate in their semi-final to get this far and managed to win 11 of their 16 matches in this competition.

Fiorentina are also a side that like to score goals – they’ve netted 2+ times in 11 of their games in this event and did well to finish 8th in Serie A this season.

They will also head into today’s final having lost just one of their last 6 games (4 wins) and during those matches have scored an impressive 12 goals.

You can bet on Fiorentina to win today’s 2023 Europa Conference League Final with BetOnline in many ways.

Full Europa Conference League Odds

UEFA Europa Conference League (Fiorentina vs West Ham)

Winner (90 mins) Odds Play
Fiorentina
 +180 BetOnline logo
Draw
 +215 BetOnline logo
West Ham
 +177 BetOnline logo
To Lift The Trophy
 Odds Play
Fiorentina
 -108 BetOnline logo
West Ham
 -112 BetOnline logo
Both Teams To Score
 Odds Play
Yes
 -120 BetOnline logo
No
 -110 BetOnline logo
Over / Under 1.5 Goals
 Odds Play
Over
 -275 BetOnline logo
Under
 +200 BetOnline logo
Double Chance
 Odds Play
Fiorentina or Draw
 -230 BetOnline logo
Fiorentina or West Ham
 -300 BetOnline logo
West Ham or Draw
 -230 BetOnline logo
Handicap
 Odds Play
Fiorentina pk, +1/2
 -155 BetOnline logo
West Ham pk, -1/2
 +135 BetOnline logo
Penalty Kick
 Odds Play
Yes
 +165 BetOnline logo
No
 -225 BetOnline logo

Note: Odds are subject to change and more markets at BetOnline

Arrow to top