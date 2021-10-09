Ukraine will be looking to pick up their first win of the World Cup qualifiers when they take on Finland this week.

The two sides meet on Saturday at 17:00 pm BST.

Ukraine are second in their group but they are without a win so far. The home fans will be expecting a better performance from the players here. Meanwhile, Finland picked up a win over Kazakhstan last month and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset.

Finland vs Ukraine team news

Finland are without Marcus Forss and Kaan Kairinen due to injury. Rasmus Schuller is suspended.

Oleksandr Zinchenko will miss out for Ukraine along with Denys Boyko, Vitalli Mykolenko and Vitaliy Buyalskiy through injury. Atalanta’s Ruslan Malinovskyi was not called up.

Finland possible starting line-up: Hradecky; Toivio, Arajuuri, Vaisanen; Alho, Nissila, Kamara, Valakari, Hamalainen; Pukki, Pohjanpalo

Ukraine possible starting line-up: Pyatov; Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Kryvtsov; Karavaev, Sydorchuk, Shaparenko, Sobol; Yarmolenko, Tsygankov; Yaremchuk

Finland vs Ukraine form guide

Ukraine are without a win in their group but they have made themselves difficult to beat. They are unbeaten in all five matches but they need to turn these draws into wins now.

Meanwhile, Finland have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. They have picked up just one win in five qualifiers.

Finland vs Ukraine betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Finland vs Ukraine from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Finland – 11/5

• Draw – 21/10

• Ukraine – 29/20

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 48/29

• Under – 4/7

Finland vs Ukraine prediction

Both teams will fancy their chances of picking up all three points here and this should be a close contest.

Ukraine are unbeaten in their group so far and they will fancy their chances of edging this one. They have managed to win two and draw one of their last three meetings against Finland.

Prediction: Ukraine win.

Get a Ukraine win at 29/20 with Betfred

How to get a free bet on Finland vs Ukraine at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £40 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £40 in free bets.

To get £40 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code BETFRED40, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event to receive £40 in free sports bets

Click here to get £40 in free sports bets at Betfred