Finland vs Iceland live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

Finland and Iceland will be looking to pick up a win when they face each other in an international friendly on Saturday.

Finland vs Iceland live stream

Finland vs Iceland Preview

Finland are coming into this game on the back of three defeats and three wins from their last six matches and they will look to pick up a morale-boosting home win here. Two of Finland’s three defeats have come against France and the home side will be reasonably confident of getting a good result this week. Meanwhile, Iceland have been in dismal form in their last few matches and they are heading into this contest on the back of three draws and two defeats from their last six outings. However, Iceland have managed to win two of their last three meetings against Finland and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here.

When does Finland vs Iceland kick-off?

The international friendly match between Finland vs Iceland kicks off at 16:00 pm BST, on the 26th of March, at Estadio Nueva Condomina.

Finland vs Iceland Team News

Finland team news

No notable injury concerns.

Finland predicted line-up vs Iceland: Lukas Hradecky, Jere Uronen, Leo Vaisanen, Nikolai Alho, Daniel O’Shaughnessy; Robin Lod, Rasmus Schuller, Glen Kamara; Marcus Forss, Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo.

Iceland team news