Final Four Preview: Miami vs UConn Odds and Predictions

Jim Larrañaga returns to the Final Four for the first time since his Cinderella run with George Mason in 2006. Dan Hurley debuts his head coaching in the Final Four after back-to-back round 1 exits with UConn. UConn carries as much momentum as a team could carry in the tournament.

Reminiscent of the 2018 Villanova team, UConn has decimated every one of their opponents, winning each game by double digits. A 15-point win over Saint Mary’s has been the only game not decided by 20+ points. Facing arguably the most demanding path in the tournament, Miami has answered the call at every spot, culminating in a late comeback against 2-seed Texas.

TV: CBS

Time: 8:49 EST

Odds: UConn -5.5, 149

UConn Wins If…

Size dominates. Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan have loomed large (literally) at every stop this tournament. The teams beating the Huskies this season have not necessarily been imposing inside, but they have been mobile. This Miami team is the definition of mobile. Miami’s “size” consists of 6’7” Jordan Miller and 6’7” Norchad Omier. However, this poses an immense scoring opportunity for the Huskies. The Canes post-defense ranks in the 5th percentile, according to Synergy. Sanogo and Clingan passing out of immediate doubles could put this game away early.

Miami Wins If…

They hoop. Miami has the best collection of shotmakers in the country. Nijel Pack, Isaiah Wong, Jordan Miller, and Norchad Omier can score in many different ways. Pack and Wong can absolutely melt defenses from the outside. Tristen Newton is a capable perimeter defender, and Andre Jackson is an elite stopper. But after that, UConn runs low on good perimeter defenders. Jordan Hawkins, Alex Karaban, and Joey Calcaterra could all be exposed in one-on-one scenarios.

Players to Watch

Adama Sanogo, C

I expect Sanogo to absolutely feast inside. He will be a monster on the boards and the block.

Isaiah Wong, G

As mentioned above, Wong or Nijel Pack could find themselves in very beneficial offensive situations, should matchups dictate it. Wong’s immense shot-making ability will be one of the only assets Miami has to stand a chance against the Huskies.

Who Wins?

UConn will continue their trend of winning by double digits here. Relying on shotmaking in a football stadium is a tricky proposition. Size wins here.

