Feyenoord and Ajax will meet each other to play the match against one another on 19th December 2021, Sunday to play against PEC Zwolle.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 18:30, De Kuip

Feyenoord vs Ajax Preview

Feyenoord suffered a 2-1 defeat against FC Twente. However, Cyriel Dessers tried hard to score goals for Feyenoord.

On the other hand, Ajax won the game against Barendrecht by a 4-0 scoreline. Kenneth Taylor, Danilo, and Kristian Hlynsson were the main goal scorers for the winning team.

Last but not the least, Ajax managed to get a 3-0 win against Feyenoord in their last encounter.

Feyenoord vs Ajax Team News

Feyenoord has reported the injury of Denzel Hall while Gernot Trauner is also doubtful for the match. Whereas Mohammed Kudus, Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber won’t play for Ajax.

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Marciano; Malacia, Senesi, Trauner, Pedersen; Kokcu, Til, Aursnes; Jahanbakhsh, Sinisterra, Linssen

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Pasveer; Rensch, Timber, Martinez, Blind; Alvarez, Gravenberch, Berghuis; Antony, Tadic, Haller

Feyenoord vs Ajax Betting Odds

Feyenoord vs Ajax Prediction

With both teams striving to achieve a higher place in the Eredivisie rankings, we predict an exciting and enthralling match on Sunday. Ajax has won each of their past four games with Feyenoord, and we expect them to be the winner again this time. Therefore, most football betting sites believe that Ajax will win the match.

Prediction: Ajax to win at 3/4.

