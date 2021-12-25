Fenerbahce and Yeni Malatyaspor will face each other on 26th December 2021, Sunday.

Watch and bet on Fenerbahce vs Yeni Malatyaspor at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Fenerbahce vs Yeni Malatyaspor Preview

Fenerbahce played the last match against Karagumruk which ended with a 1-1 draw. In this match, Fenerbahce managed to register 72% possession and fourteen shots on target.

Whereas Yeni Malatyaspor played against Kayserispor in the Super Lig which ended with a 2-2 draw. Yeni Malatyaspor registered 44% possession and five shots on target.

Last but not the least, in the match of Fenerbahce and Yeni Malatyaspor, the game ended with a 1-1 draw at Malatya Stadyumu.

Fenerbahce vs Yeni Malatyaspor Team News

Fenerbahce has reported injuries of Mërgim Berisha, Marcel Tisserand, Ferdi Kadioglu, and Altay Bayindir. Whereas Yeni Malatyaspor will play without Walter Bwalya.

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Novak, Kim, Aziz; Szalai, Zajc, Crespo, Osayi-Samuel; Ozil, Rossi; Berisha

Yeni Malatyaspor possible starting lineup:

Ozbir; Ciftpinar, Kaya, Wallace; Mallan, Aabid, N’Dong, Eskihellac; Buyuk, Chouiar, Tetteh

Fenerbahce vs Yeni Malatyaspor Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Fenerbahce vs Yeni Malatyaspor from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Fenerbahce: 4/11

Draw: 7/2

Yeni Malatyaspor: 7/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 17/25

Under: 5/4

Fenerbahce vs Yeni Malatyaspor Prediction

Fenerbahce has shown better performances in the previous matches as compared to Yeni Malatyaspor. Therefore, most football betting sites predict that Fenerbahce is most likely to win the match.

Prediction: Fenerbahce to win at 4/11.

Bet on Fenerbahce to win at 4/11 with Bet365.

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs Yeni Malatyaspor Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Fenerbahce vs Yeni Malatyaspor live online.

Fenerbahce vs Yeni Malatyaspor Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.