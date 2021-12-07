Fenerbahce is ready to play the match against Eintracht on 9th December 2021, Thursday.

Fenerbahce vs Eintracht Preview

Fenerbahce managed to get a 4-0 win against Hamza Hamzaoglu’s Caykur Rizespor.

A first-half goal from Mergim Berisha and a second-half hat-trick from Serdar Dursun helped the team to win the match.

Whereas Eintracht lost the match against Hoffenheim by a 3-2 scoreline.

Fenerbahce vs Eintracht Team News

Fenerbahce will play without Altay Bayindir, Enner Valencia because they are injured. While Mert Hakan Yandas is also doubtful for the game.

Moreover, Eintracht has not reported any injuries or suspensions so far.

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Berke Ozer, Marcel Tisserand, Kim Min-Jae, Attila Szalai, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Max Meyer, Jose Sosa, Filip Novak, Irfan Kahveci, Mergim Berisha, Diego Rossi

Eintracht possible starting lineup:

Kevin Trapp, Stefan Ilsanker, Makoto Hasebe, Evan Ndicka, Timothy Chandler, Sebastian Rode, Kristijan Jakic, Filip Kostic, Jesper Lindstrom, Jens Petter Hauge, Rafael Santos Borre

Fenerbahce vs Eintracht Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds of Fenerbahce vs Eintracht from Betfred:

Match Winner:

Eintracht: 13/10

Draw: 13/5

Fenerbahce: 2/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 4/6

Under: 13/10

Fenerbahce vs Eintracht Prediction

Fenerbahce is third in their UEFA Europa League group, four points behind Olympiacos. Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other side, is the best team in their group. Eintracht Frankfurt leads Olympiacos by two points in the group, so Oliver Glasner will be looking to keep his team on top. Therefore, most football betting sites predict that Eintracht will win the match.

Prediction: Eintracht to win at 13/10.

