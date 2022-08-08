FedEx St. Jude Championship Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After a remarkable Wyndham Championship in which Joo-hyung Kim triumphed at Sedgefield Country Club last week, attention turn to this week on the PGA Tour for the FedEx St. Jude Championship from TPC Southwind. Some of the biggest names in the world of golf and most consistent players on the PGA Tour feature this week in Memphis.

This is the first tournament of the play-offs of the FedEx Cup, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday evening this week on the PGA Tour? So without further ado, here are our FedEx St. Jude Championship betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Preview

After a compelling Wyndham Championship last week at Sedgefield Country Club, this week is the turn of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The event formerly known as The Northern Trust and The Barclays has now been renamed the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to TPC Southwind this week in a bid to win this PGA Tour event, the first of the FedEx Cup play-offs. Golf in America is always a delight, and this week should be no different. The FedEx St. Jude Championship should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action in Memphis, Tennessee.

Some notable names from the top of the sport such as world number one and reigning Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, 2021 FedEx Cup champion, Patrick Cantlay, American Ryder Cup hero, Tony Finau, and former US Open champion, Jon Rahm, all feature this week at TPC Southwind, aiming to become FedEx St. Jude Championship champion.

Last year, Tony Finau triumphed at The 2021 Northern Trust, finishing on a score of -20 after defeating Cameron Smith in a play-off at Liberty National, New Jersey. If you think Finau has what it takes to successfully defend his crown, and make it three successive wins on the PGA tour, you can back him at price of 18/1 with Bet UK.

Taking a look at the course itself, TPC Southwind is a tidy piece of golf architecture. It was originally designed in the year 1988 by golf course architect, Ron Prichard. It is a par 70 and is 7,244 yards in length. The greens consist of champion Bermuda grass, with the fairways being Zoysia grass.

The course record is held by Jay Delsing, Bob Estes and Tom Lewis, who all shot a -9 61 at the golf course. The tournament record is held by Dustin Johnson, who shot an aggregate of 254 shots over the 72 holes in 2020 and finished on -30 par.

Every blade of grass, every grain of sand and every leaf on the trees are perfect. This Memphis golf course really is a golfers paradise and the professional golfers themselves are in for a real treat this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week at TPC Southwind.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Betting Tips

FedEx St. Jude Championship Tip 1: Sam Burns to win @ 20/1 with Bet UK

Our biggest fancy for potential success this week at FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind is the American, Sam Burns.

Burns has been somewhat of a breakout star this season on the PGA Tour, winning on two occasions as well as finishing inside the Top 10 and Top 5 of various tournaments this season.

In March Burns won the Valspar Championship, which he had also won the previous year. In May, the 26-year-old then won the Charles Schwab Challenge, defeating world number one, Scottie Scheffler in a play-off.

This emphasises just how good a golfer Burns is, the fact that he can beat the world’s best and hang about at the top of leaderboards week after week on the PGA Tour. Burns is currently ranked third in the FedEx Cup standings, and will go in to the FedEx play-offs amongst the favourites to win the FedEx Cup come the final tournament at East Lake in a few weeks time.

TPC Southwind is a course that should suit Burns on paper, with his all round game showing no weaknesses whatsoever as of yet. Burns can do it all and will be a force to be reckoned with this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 20/1 with Bet UK.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Tip 2: Joaquín Niemann to win and each-way @ 35/1 with Bet UK

Our each-way selection for the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week back on American soil, is the Chilean golfing sensation, Joaquín Niemann.

Niemann has had a fantastic season this year on the PGA Tour, which includes four Top 10 finishes in total, with a win, third place finish and fifth place finish being his best three finishes on the tour this season.

The 23-year-old’s win came at The Genesis Invitational, with the third place finish coming at the Memorial Tournament. Niemann is currently ranked 21st in the FedEx Cup standings, and has comfortably qualified for the play-offs for the next three week from now until the Tour Championship at East Lake.

‘Joaco’ is currently ranked at 15 in the Official World Golf Rankings, and it is clear to see why. The Chile golfing star oozes consistency, and has been a standout performer on the PGA Tour this season.

Niemann is incredibly long off the tee, and has an astute iron game to go with that long game. Around the greens Niemann is superb too, giving himself plenty of birdie chances. The youngster is also a fantastic putter, hence why he constantly crops up at the top of leaderboards week after week.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 35/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Burns and Niemann are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Xander Schauffele @ 16/1, Sungjae Im @ 18/1, Max Homa @ 28/1, Collin Morikawa @ 33/1 and Hideki Matsuyama @ 125/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

