fc koln v vfb stuttgart live stream preview prediction and betting tips

Football Betting Tips — FC Koln v VfB Stuttgart Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

FC Koln will be hoping to pick up a home win over Stuttgart in the Bundesliga this weekend.
 

FC Koln are coming into this contest on the back of an impressive away win over Wolfsburg.

FC Koln v VfB Stuttgart preview

The home side are currently 10th in the league table and they are coming into this contest on the back of an impressive away win over Wolfsburg.
 
FC Koln are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches and it will be interesting to see if they can build on their win over Wolfsburg and pick up all three points here.
 
Meanwhile, Stuttgart have failed to win four of their last six league matches and they are 15th in the league table. They have managed to stay unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against FC Koln, but they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out all three points here.

FC Koln v VfB Stuttgart team news

FC Koln possible starting lineup: Schwabe; Schindler, Kilian, Czichos, Schmitz; Hector; Duda, Uth, Kainz; Modeste, Andersson

VfB Stuttgart possible starting lineup: Muller; Mavropanos, Anton, Ito; Karazor; Coulibaly, Endo, Mangala, Sosa; Forster, Marmoush

FC Koln v VfB Stuttgart betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for FC Koln v VfB Stuttgart from bet365:

Match-winner:

FC Koln: 1/1

Draw: 11/4

VfB Stuttgart: 13/5

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/7

Under: 24/23

FC Koln v VfB Stuttgart prediction

Stuttgart have an impressive head to head record against FC Koln and they are undefeated in their last 11 away matches against Sunday’s opposition.
 
However, they are in poor form right now and it will be interesting to see if they can bounce back strongly. FC Koln have been difficult to beat in recent weeks and they should be able to grind out a positive result here.
 

Prediction: Koln to win at 1/1 with Bet365.

