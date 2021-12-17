Football Betting Tips — FC Koln v VfB Stuttgart Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

The home side are currently 10th in the league table and they are coming into this contest on the back of an impressive away win over Wolfsburg.

FC Koln are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches and it will be interesting to see if they can build on their win over Wolfsburg and pick up all three points here.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart have failed to win four of their last six league matches and they are 15th in the league table. They have managed to stay unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against FC Koln, but they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out all three points here.