Football Betting Tips — FC Koln v Augsburg Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

The home side are currently 9th in the league table and they are unbeaten in five of their last six Bundesliga matches. However, they have failed to win most of those contests and the home fans will be demanding all three points here.

Koln have done well at home in the Bundesliga this season but they will need to turn their draws into wins in order to finish the season strongly. They are undefeated in their last eight home matches in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Augsburg are coming into this game on the back of a 3-2 defeat against Bochum and they will be hoping to bounce back with an away win.

The visitors are 16th in the league table and they have been dreadful on their travels recently. Augsburg have failed to win their last 13 away matches in the Bundesliga and they will need a massive slice of luck to grind out all three points here.