Football Betting Tips — FC Koln v Augsburg Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

4 hours ago

FC Koln host Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday night and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways.
 

FC Koln v Augsburg preview

FC Koln v Augsburg preview

The home side are currently 9th in the league table and they are unbeaten in five of their last six Bundesliga matches. However, they have failed to win most of those contests and the home fans will be demanding all three points here.
 
Koln have done well at home in the Bundesliga this season but they will need to turn their draws into wins in order to finish the season strongly. They are undefeated in their last eight home matches in the Bundesliga.
 
Meanwhile, Augsburg are coming into this game on the back of a 3-2 defeat against Bochum and they will be hoping to bounce back with an away win.
 
The visitors are 16th in the league table and they have been dreadful on their travels recently.  Augsburg have failed to win their last 13 away matches in the Bundesliga and they will need a massive slice of luck to grind out all three points here.

FC Koln v Augsburg team news

FC Koln possible starting lineup: Schwabe; Schmitz, Kilian, Czichos, Hector; Ozcan, Skhiri; Ljubicic, Duda, Kainz; Modeste

Augsburg possible starting lineup: Gikiewicz; Gumny, Gouweleeuw, Winther, Iago; Caligiuri, Maier, Dorsch, Vargas; Niederlechner, Gregoritsch

FC Koln v Augsburg betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for FC Koln v Augsburg from bet365:

Match-winner:

FC Koln: 13/20

Draw: 3/1

Augsburg: 17/4

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 21/20

Under: 8/9

FC Koln v Augsburg prediction

Despite drawing four of their last six league matches, Koln will be the favourites to pick up a home win here.
 
Both teams have conceded freely in the Bundesliga so far and the hosts will have to tighten up at the back in order to grind out all three points.
 
Augsburg are currently devoid of confidence and momentum and their away record suggests that a home win is on the cards this week.
 

Prediction: Koln to win at 13/20 with Bet365.

