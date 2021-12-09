Football Betting Tips — FC Koln v Augsburg Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

Watch and bet on FC Koln v Augsburg live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 19:30 GMT on Friday, December 10th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.
FC Koln v Augsburg preview
FC Koln v Augsburg team news
FC Koln possible starting lineup: Schwabe; Schmitz, Kilian, Czichos, Hector; Ozcan, Skhiri; Ljubicic, Duda, Kainz; Modeste
Augsburg possible starting lineup: Gikiewicz; Gumny, Gouweleeuw, Winther, Iago; Caligiuri, Maier, Dorsch, Vargas; Niederlechner, Gregoritsch
FC Koln v Augsburg betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for FC Koln v Augsburg from bet365:
Match-winner:
FC Koln: 13/20
Draw: 3/1
Augsburg: 17/4
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 21/20
Under: 8/9
FC Koln v Augsburg prediction
Prediction: Koln to win at 13/20 with Bet365.
