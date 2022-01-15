Bayern Munich will be hoping to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat last week when they travel to Cologne in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Match Info Date: 15th January 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, RheinEnergieSTADION.

FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Despite the defeat against Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich will be firm favourites heading into this contest. The visitors are heading into this game on the back of five wins in their last six league matches and they have picked up five wins in their last six meetings against Cologne as well. The home side aren’t in bad form either and they have picked up four wins in their last six league matches. However, they have struggled against Bayern Munich in recent seasons and this will be a tough encounter for them.

FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich prediction: FC Cologne 1-3 Bayern Munich @ 11/1 with Livescorebet.

FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Bayern Munich have won their last seven away matches against Cologne in all competitions. Bet on the away side to pick up all three points here.

Bayern Munich have scored at least three goals in six of their last seven away matches in the Bundesliga. Bet on over 2.5 goals this weekend.

Cologne are unbeaten in five of their last six league matches. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 19/50.

FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich from Livescorebet:

Match-winner:

FC Cologne: 19/4 with Livescorebet

Draw: 9/2 with Livescorebet

Bayern Munich: 2/5 with Livescorebet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 19/50 with Livescorebet

Under: 5/2 with Livescorebet

FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich Free Bet

