Scotland will look to continue their winning run when they take on Faroe Islands in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

The two sides meet on Tuesday at 19:45 pm BST.

Faroe Islands have picked up just one win from seven qualifiers and they will be the underdogs here. Scotland have won their last three matches in a row and they will be confident of getting all three points here.

Faroe Islands vs Scotland team news

Scotland are without Che Adams due to an injury.

Faroe Islands possible starting line-up: Nielsen; Rolantsson, Faero, Nattestad, Joensen; S. Vatnhamar, Hansson, Andreasen, G. Vatnhamar, M. Olsen; Edmundsson

Scotland possible starting line-up: Gordon; Hendry, McTominay, Tierney; O’Donnell, Gilmour, Christie, McGinn, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

Faroe Islands vs Scotland form guide

Faroe Islands are coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Austria and they have lost four of their last six matches across all competitions.

Scotland have beaten the likes of Austria and Israel in their last two outings and they have kept two clean sheets in their last three matches.

Faroe Islands vs Scotland betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Faroe Islands vs Austria from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Faroe Islands – 14/1

• Draw – 9/2

• Scotland – 1/4

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 22.23

• Under – 39/40

Faroe Islands vs Scotland prediction

Scotland are in red hot form right now and they will be full of confidence. They are up against one of the weakest teams in their group and they will be expected to pick up all three points here.

Faroe Islands struggled against Austria and this should be a tougher test for them.

Prediction: Scotland win.

