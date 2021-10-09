Austria will look to get their stuttering World Cup qualifying campaign back on track with a win over Faroe Islands this week.

The two sides meet on Saturday at 19:45 pm BST.

Faroe Islands have picked up just one win from six qualifiers and they will be the underdogs here. Austria are fourth in their group with just seven points from six outings.

Faroe Islands vs Austria team news

Austria will be without Arnautovic, Baumgartner, Valentino Lazaro, Philipp Lienhart and Aleksandar Dragovic due to injury. Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic has not been called up.

Faroe Islands possible starting line-up: Nielsen; Rolantsson, Faero, Nattestad, Joensen; S. Vatnhamar, Hansson, Andreasen, G. Vatnhamar, M. Olsen; Edmundsson

Austria possible starting line-up: Bachmann; Trimmel, Posch, Hinteregger, Ulmer; Kainz, Laimer; Schaub, Sabitzer, Alaba; Gregoritsch

Faroe Islands vs Austria form guide

Faroe Islands are coming into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Moldova and they will look to pull off an upset. Austria have been poor recently and they have lost their last two matches.

Both teams have lost four and won two of their last six matches across all competitions.

Faroe Islands vs Austria betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Faroe Islands vs Austria from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Faroe Islands – 12/1

• Draw – 5/1

• Austria – 1/4

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 3/4

• Under – 13/10

Faroe Islands vs Austria prediction

On paper, Austria are a better team but they are severely weakened because of multiple injuries.

Austria have won their last four matches against Faroe Islands but this should be a close contest. The home side are likely to make life difficult for the visitors but Austria have the experience and the quality to grind out a win.

Prediction: Austria win.

Get a Austria win at 1/4 with Betfred

How to get a free bet on Faroe Islands vs Austria at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £40 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £40 in free bets.

To get £40 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code BETFRED40, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event to receive £40 in free sports bets

Click here to get £40 in free sports bets at Betfred