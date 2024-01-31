The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Super Bowl LVIII, with some big names behind them. Ahead of the NFL’s 2024 finale, we at SportsLens have picked out some of the most famous Chiefs fans.

With Hollywood stars like Paul Rudd and Brad Pitt in their corner, there were already some high-profile celebrity Chiefs fans.

But aside from the lifelong supporters, Patrick Mahomes and co. have some newer fans this season. Pop icon Taylor Swift has made headlines all year in support of her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The “Love Story” singer has become a regular at Kansas City games, appearing alongside the wives and girlfriends of the Chiefs players.

And it’s not just Swift who’s started wearing Kansas City colours in recent times.

Below is a list of famous Chiefs fans as their team prepares to face off with the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Is Taylor Swift The Most Famous Kansas City Chiefs Fan?

Although a Pennsylvania native, Taylor Swift began cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs when she started dating Travis Kelce.

Rumours of the pair’s relationship began circling after Swift attended two consecutive Chiefs games. She’s since been to 12 games and counting, celebrating on the field as Kansas City won their AFC Championship game.

Despite her clear support for Kelce, fans are unsure wether Taylor Swift will be in attendance at the Super Bowl.

This isn’t through a lack of support, but a scheduling clash means Taylor has a concert for her Eras Tour in Tokyo just a day before the NFL showpiece.

It should be physically possible for her to catch the 12hr 25min flight back to Las Vegas in time, but it will definitely be tight.

Paul Rudd

Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd is another famous Chiefs fan. Pictured regularly at Arrowhead Stadium, Rudd grew up in Kansas City and is a lifelong fan.

Before the 2023 Super Bowl, he told PEOPLE magazine that he would find the game “very stressful.”

Good morning, Chiefs Kingdom. Like this photo of Paul Rudd for good luck today! pic.twitter.com/X4vwfKxewU — ALT 96.5 (@alt965kc) January 28, 2024

Thankfully for Rudd, his team beat the Philadelphia Eagles to take home last year’s Lombardi Trophy.

Speaking in an interview after the game, Rudd told Fox Sports: “I can’t believe it. It was such a great game, and, wow, it all just feels so overwhelming and incredible.”

Jason Sudeikis

Viewers of hit series Ted Lasso might be more used to seeing Jason Sudeikis in the blue and red of AFC Richmond. The fictional London soccer club is coached by Sudeikis’ American character Lasso, with the show a hit on both sides of the pond.

#TedLasso was the MOST WATCHED original series in the US in 2023! pic.twitter.com/ZBSPhP2UWE — TV+Updates (@TVPlusUpdates) January 29, 2024

But in real life, he’s a massive Kansas City Chiefs fan. Sudeikis grew up watching the team, and has close ties to the Chiefs.

Tight end Travis Kelce said of Sudeikis: “Jason Sudeikis is one of my favorites. He and his family always pop in for a game here and there.”

Brad Pitt

Missouri-born superstar Brad Pitt is another famous Chiefs fan. The A-lister was gifted a Chiefs hat by a fan at the 2021 SAG Awards, which he wore to take selfies with the crowd at the event.

Henry Winkler

Next on our list of famous Chiefs fans is Kansas City mega-fan, Henry Winkler. The “Happy Days” actor even starred in an official promotional video for the team, which was posted on social media.

Henry Winkler out here Fonzing hard for the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/ggaA0vOVNy — 📽️ Red Tribe Cinema (@ClayWendler) January 13, 2023

And on a 2022 appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, he was full of praise for the Chiefs’ quarterback.

He said: “Have you met Patrick Mahomes? I think he’s one of my heroes. His ability is such a cut above. He is so passionate in the way he plays.”

Winkler then addressed Mahomes himself through the camera, saying: “Patrick, hi!”

“We make a great chicken stuffed with ricotta spinach with an unbelievable reduction. It can be yours if you’re here in L.A.”

Henry Cavill

Winkler isn’t the only celebrity Chiefs fan called Henry. Superman and The Witcher’s Henry Cavill has adopted Kansas City as his team since moving from the UK to the USA.

henry cavill is a chiefs fan and wants to become a "senior swiftie" im dead pic.twitter.com/kJ068vAA2P — ella ✨️🐍🏈 (@lwtaylormmdo) January 24, 2024

In a 2018 interview, he said: “I realized I had to pick a team. I said to myself, ‘Superman is from Kansas.’ It just made sense to me.”

He has since referenced being a Chiefs fan while discussing his love of fellow Chiefs follower, Taylor Swift.

Heidi Gardner

Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner is a Kansas City native and vocal in her support. Ahead of the Super Bowl last year, she wrote a lengthy Instagram post hyping up her team.

It said: “I’ve waited for this day to come for my whole life. You’ve brought me so much joy. It’s been so fun to watch you play every Sunday.

“Watching you has brought me closer to my family and friends.”

The post featured Gardner holding up a Patrick Mahomes Jersey.

Eric Stonestreet

Modern family actor Eric Stonestreet has supported Kansas City through thick and thin. In 2022, he told PEOPLE: “I’ve been a Chiefs fan through all of it, even when we weren’t as good as we are now.”

“I’m dedicated.”

Kevin Richardson

Although he grew up in Kentucky, Backstreet Boys singer Kevin Richardson is an adopted Chiefs fan. After marrying Kansas-born wife Kristin, he has been a vocal supporter of his wife’s home team.

Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys will be the drum honoree for Sunday’s Chiefs game against the Bengals 🥁 pic.twitter.com/QJaJQ8wZDK — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) December 28, 2023

He told a local news station: “I grew up in Kentucky so I didn’t have a pro football team to root for so I just started rooting for my favorite players,”

“It started with Terry Bradshaw, then Joe Montana. And when he left San Francisco to come to Kansas City, that’s when we started dating, and I’ve been a fan ever since.”

Rob Riggle

Actor Rob Riggle is another famous Kansas City Chiefs fan. In January 2023, he shared images of himself in Chiefs gear, congratulating them on a winning season.

In the caption, he said: “Congratulations @Chiefs on another AFC Championship!!! I’m so proud of you guys!!! #lovekansascity #superbowl2023 #amazinggame,”

As a proud member of Chiefs Kingdom, Rob Riggle can't help but be in awe of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. https://t.co/GstFjOtTv6 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 29, 2024

Melissa Etheridge

Another Kansas local, Melissa Etheridge has attended plenty of Chiefs games. The singer performed at the AFC Championship game in 2019, and has even appeared on NFL morning show Good Morning Football as a Chiefs fan.

John Amos

And closing our list of famous Chiefs fans is actor John Amos. Growing up, Amos actually tried to be a pro football player before his acting career took off.

He signed a free agent contract with the Denver Broncos in 1964, and even briefly joined the Chiefs in 1967. Although he never quite made it as a player, the Good Times star never lost his love for Kansas City.