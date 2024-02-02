With the San Francisco 49ers heading to Super Bowl LVIII, there will be plenty of recognisable names rooting for them. From sports stars to Hollywood A-listers, here’s a list of the most famous 49ers fans.
The 49ers’ celebrity fans include the likes of a Marvel superhero, a former NBA MVP and even a Nickelodeon child star.
This San Francisco 49ers team has been led to the Super Bowl by 24-year-old quarterback, Brock Purdy. Should they win, Purdy would become one of the youngest Super Bowl-winning QBs of all time.
Below is our list of famous San Francisco 49ers fans as they get set to face off with the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11 at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
Famous 49ers fans
Jeremy Renner
Marvel superstar Jeremy Renner is a huge 49ers fan. The Hawkeye actor has spoken at length of his love for the team, which grew during the ‘80s and featured an awestruck meeting with Joe Montana.
Aside from The Avengers, Renner has also earned Academy Award nominations for The Hurt Locker and The Town.
Andy Samberg
Brooklyn Nine Nine star Andy Samberg has been vocal in his support of the 49ers in the past. The actor and comedian found fame through comedy music group, The Lonely Island.
He’s also appeared on Saturday Night Live and films such as Grown Ups 2 and Neighbors.
Marissa Miller
A Santa Cruz Native, Marissa Miller grew up supporting the 49ers in their dominant 1980s period. The Model has attended plenty of games and is one of their most visible celeb fans.
Miller once told NFL Network: “I’m from Santa Cruz in Northern California and the 49ers were my dad and I’s bonding time.
“We would go to games in the ’80s. It was a good time to fall in love with football when your team was unstoppable.”
Rob Schneider
Few on this list have been more outspoken than actor and comedian, Rob Schneider. As the team struggled in 2015 and 2016, he took to Twitter to publicly criticise owner/CEO Jed York.
He’s since changed tack, with the 49ers performing far better. Schneider is known for his time on Saturday Night Live and appearing in films such as The Waterboy and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo.
Katharine McPhee
Singer and actress Katharine McPhee is the only famous 49ers fan on this list who has performed the national anthem before a home game. The Los Angeles native gained fame on American Idol, and has since released five studio albums.
Alison Brie
Actress Alison Brie has previously shown her love of the 49ers on Twitter. The Hollywood native has been in films such as Scream 4, The Lego Movie and How To Be Single.
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne is another famous 49ers fan. The actress and singer wore a Frank Gore jersey and tweeted her support during that year’s Super Bowl.
With more than 50 film and television credits, Thorn is best known for starring roles in Shake It Up and Famous in Love.
Miranda Cosgrove
Former Nickelodeon actress Miranda Cosgrove tweeted her support for the 49ers back in 2014. Cosgrove gained fame for her roles in shows such as iCarly and Drake & Josh.
She also featured in films such as School of Rock and Despicable Me. A self-titled “Kaeperholic”, she will no doubt be hoping Brock Purdy can inspire the team to go one better than their former QB could.
E-40
Rapper Earl “E-40” Stevens is a huge fan of all San Francisco teams. One of the Bay Area’s most vocal celebrity fans, the Vallejo native has over 20 studio albums to date.
Gary Payton
Although he grew up in Oakland, Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton is another famous 49ers fan.
He says a big reason for that is the Raiders choosing to leave Oakland. The former NBA star said: “Everybody don’t like me in Oakland because of that. I really don’t care though
“When a team leaves your city and they’re going to leave again, I can’t be a fan.”
Payton played in the NBA from 1990-2007, mostly with the Seattle Supersonics.
Dana Carvey
Dana Carvey rose to fame through his performances in the Wayne’s World movies, as well as on Saturday Night Live. Growing up in the Bay Area, he is an outspoken 49ers fan, showing his colors on Twitter.
Andre Iguodala
Andre Iguodala is another famous 49ers fan who grew up on Joe Montana and Jerry Rice. The three-time NBA champion won a gold medal at the London Olympics, and has reportedly followed the 49ers since age seven.
Hayden Panettiere
Although from the East Coast, actress Hayden Panettiere proclaimed her support of the 49ers before Super Bowl XLVII.
Known for her role on Nashville, she’s been in numerous films over the years.
James Harden
Los Angeles native James Harden is another NBA star who loves the 49ers. The 2018 NBA MVP has been seen on the sidelines at games, and is a massive supporter.
Scott Eastwood
He may be mostly famous as the son of more well-known actor and director father, Clint, but Scott Eastwood is another big 49ers fan.
The actor and model is a devout 49ers fan despite his father’s loyalties switching. In the run-up to Super Bowl LIV, Scott reportedly chartered a yacht to Miami to watch the game.
Tom Brady
And last but certainly not least, you know we had to mention him. The GOAT himself, Tom Brady may not be much of a fan these days, but he grew up a ride-or-die 49ers lover.
He has mentioned he still holds a grudge against them for overlooking him in the 2000 NFL Draft, but Brady was a boyhood fan of the red and gold.
The seven-time Super Bowl winner idolised Joe Montana as a kid, and if he had to choose, would surely back the team of his youth in this year’s NFL finale.