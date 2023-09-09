The wait for the beginning of the NFL has ended, as the 2023-24 season gets underway and in preparation we have analysed the best betting picks and predictions for all the scheduled fixtures. Read below to see our Falcons vs Panthers picks and best bets ahead of Sunday.

Falcons vs Panthers Picks

Falcons over 2.5 TDs – Yes (+ 114)

Bryce Young Over 1.5 TD Passes – Yes (+174)

Falcons vs Panthers Pick 1: Falcons over 2.5 TDs – Yes (+ 114)

Over their last five meetings, Atlanta Falcons has picked up four victories over The Panthers and the Panthers have also been outpaced by 53 points in their last five encounters against The Falcons.

With this said, Cordarrelle Patterson scored eight rushing touchdowns, whilst also achieving a total of 695 rushing yards (4.8 per carry and 53.5 per game).

This means that the opportunity to score a few in this fixture are high and we think, at +114, the odds are attractive for NFL bettors.

Falcons vs Panthers Pick 2: Bryce Young Over 1.5 TD Passes – Yes (+174)

Bryce Young is set to make his NFL debut for the Panthers, as the 22-year-old rookie looks to make an impact on his first professional season.

Young is set to be successful, especially if he forms a strong relationship with wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who became more reliable late in camp.

The youngster will also need tight ends Hayden Hurst and Tommy Tremble, particularly in the red zone, to be on top form.

It’s a gamble due to Young’s inexperience, however, at +174, we believe this to be an attractive set off odds for NFL enthusiasts to enjoy.

