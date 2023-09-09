NFL

Falcons vs Panthers Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Rookie QB Bryce Young To Impress On Debut

Author image
Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
2 min read
panthers falcons
panthers falcons

The wait for the beginning of the NFL has ended, as the 2023-24 season gets underway and in preparation we have analysed the best betting picks and predictions for all the scheduled fixtures. Read below to see our Falcons vs Panthers picks and best bets ahead of Sunday.

Falcons vs Panthers Picks 

  • Falcons over 2.5 TDs – Yes (+ 114)
  • Bryce Young Over 1.5 TD Passes – Yes (+174)
Falcons vs Panthers Pick 1: Falcons over 2.5 TDs – Yes (+ 114)

Over their last five meetings, Atlanta Falcons has picked up four victories over The Panthers and the Panthers have also been outpaced by 53 points in their last five encounters against The Falcons.

With this said, Cordarrelle Patterson scored eight rushing touchdowns, whilst also achieving a total of 695 rushing yards (4.8 per carry and 53.5 per game).

This means that the opportunity to score a few in this fixture are high and we think, at +114, the odds are attractive for NFL bettors.

RELATED:NFL Schedule For Week 1 – Odds, Lines And How To Live Stream Every Game

Falcons vs Panthers Pick 2: Bryce Young Over 1.5 TD Passes – Yes (+174)

Bryce Young is set to make his NFL debut for the Panthers, as the 22-year-old rookie looks to make an impact on his first professional season.

Young is set to be successful, especially if he forms a strong relationship with wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who became more reliable late in camp.

The youngster will also need tight ends Hayden Hurst and Tommy Tremble, particularly in the red zone, to be on top form.

It’s a gamble due to Young’s inexperience, however, at +174, we believe this to be an attractive set off odds for NFL enthusiasts to enjoy.

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics.
Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
