FA Cup Winner Odds: Manchester City Favourites to claim the Trophy

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Manchester City and Liverpool look set to battle out for another English trophy next season. We’ve put together the best odds from bet365 for the FA Cup winners.

Latest FA Cup 2022/23 Winners odds at bet365

Already used these offers? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.

Will Manchester City claim another honour?

Man City have added further firepower to their team already with the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. It’s a signing that shows real intent from Pep’s side who needed a striker and have gone and got the best talent around.

With this signing comes the expectation of winning more titles, and the FA Cup will certainly be one they club are hoping to reclaim in the 2022/23 season.

If you are looking for an outside bet, Newcastle United are 16/1 to win the cup after their recent takeover. It would be some moment if the club were able to win the FA Cup to start their new era.

Who Will Win The FA Cup?

As implied by the FA Cup outright winner odds.

Premier League Winner Chance of Winning Manchester City 23.1% Liverpool 16.7% Chelsea 13.3% Spurs 11.1% Manchester United 9.1% Arsenal 7.7%

Latest Football Free Bets