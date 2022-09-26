Countries
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets and Picks vs New York Giants With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets and Picks vs New York Giants With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Ahead of Monday Night’s NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks for Cowboys wideout Ezekiel Elliott.

Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets and Picks vs New York Giants Player Props Betting Tips

Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets and Picks vs New York Giants  Tip 1: Ezekiel Elliott over 0.50 Touchdowns @ +120 with BetOnline

Once upon a time, Elliott was the Cowboys go-to guy and a prop at this price for Elliott to hit pay dirt wouldn’t exist, but here we are. Elliott hasn’t found the end zone yet this season, but he’ll get the chance tonight against a Giants defense allowing 119 rushing yards per game without a TD or at least not until tonight they haven’t. 

Ezekiel Elliott over 0.50 rushing touchdowns with BetOnline

Ezekiel Elliot Player Prop Bets and Picks vs New York Giants Tip 2: Ezekiel Elliott under 11.5 receiving Yards @ -109 with BetOnline

Dallas doesn’t throw the ball to Elliott unless they have to. He has negative receiving yards this season with only a couple of targets. That’s because they don’t throw him the ball. Over 17 games last season, Elliott was targeted just 65 times, and his current two targets per game is his lowest over his career. 

Ezekiel Elliott under 11.5 receiving Yards -111 With BetOnline

Ezekiel Elliot vs New York Giants Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Dallas Cowboys -103 Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets and Picks vs New York Giants With $1000 NFL Free Bet
New York Giants -107 Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets and Picks vs New York Giants With $1000 NFL Free Bet

 

