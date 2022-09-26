Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets and Picks vs New York Giants With $1000 NFL Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ahead of Monday Night’s NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks for Cowboys wideout Ezekiel Elliott.

Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets and Picks vs New York Giants Tip 1: Ezekiel Elliott over 0.50 Touchdowns @ +120 with BetOnline

Once upon a time, Elliott was the Cowboys go-to guy and a prop at this price for Elliott to hit pay dirt wouldn’t exist, but here we are. Elliott hasn’t found the end zone yet this season, but he’ll get the chance tonight against a Giants defense allowing 119 rushing yards per game without a TD or at least not until tonight they haven’t.

Ezekiel Elliott over 0.50 rushing touchdowns with BetOnline

Ezekiel Elliott has gone 14 games without 100 yards rushing. Last time he did it was against the New York Giants. Zeke has played in 10 career games against the Giants and in each one he has either reached 100 yards or scored a TD and sometimes both. Look for a big game from 21 — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) September 24, 2022

Ezekiel Elliot Player Prop Bets and Picks vs New York Giants Tip 2: Ezekiel Elliott under 11.5 receiving Yards @ -109 with BetOnline

Dallas doesn’t throw the ball to Elliott unless they have to. He has negative receiving yards this season with only a couple of targets. That’s because they don’t throw him the ball. Over 17 games last season, Elliott was targeted just 65 times, and his current two targets per game is his lowest over his career.

Ezekiel Elliott under 11.5 receiving Yards -111 With BetOnline

