Exclusive: SportsLens Trading Team Price Up Sarina Wiegman Next Job

England Women manager Sarina Wiegman has done a superb job with the Lionesses and has guided the side into the Women’s World Cup final, where they will play Spain on Sunday in Sydney. Check out the latest Sarina Wiegman next job odds after rumours surfaced that the Dutch coach could take over from Gareth Southgate when his contract expires next summer.

Sarina Wiegman Next Job Odds

USA Women National Team 3/1



A WSL Club 3/1



Brazil Women National Team 8/1



Germany Women National Team 9/1



France Women National Team 16/1



England Male National Team 20/1



Netherlands Male National Team 25/1



A Premier League Mens club 50/1



Any other coaching job 6/4

The 53-year-old has now reached four major tournament finals in a row. She led England to the European Championship final on home soil in the summer of 2022, where the side won 2-1 thanks to a winning goal from Chloe Kelly in extra-time.

Since Wiegman took charge of the team in September 2021, England have won 30 of their 38 games, picking up two Arnold Clark Cup titles, the Euros last summer and a Women’s Finalissima earlier this year.

Their 30-game unbeaten run came to an end in April as they lost to Australia, which was their first and only ever defeat under Wiegman.

Wiegman could easily walk into any vacant managerial job in the women’s game as she is one of, if not the most successful coach of all time in that field.

The success she has produced has put her firmly into the calculations for any managerial job, with rumours suggesting she could take over for Gareth Southgate as the men’s national team manager.

She is currently 20/1 to be the next England national team manager, which is a solid price – especially after the recent comments from the FA Chief Executive, Mark Bullingham.

Bullingham was speaking to the media ahead of the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday.

“People always say it is the best man for the job or the best Englishman,” Bullingham said. “Why does it have to be a man?

“I think our answer is always: ‘it’s the best person for the job.’ We think Sarina is doing a great job and hope she continues doing it for a long time. I think Sarina could do anything she wants in football.

“If at some point in the future she decides she wants to move into the men’s game, that would be a really interesting discussion, but that’s for her, right?

“I don’t think we should view it as a step up. If she decides at some point in the future to go in a different direction, I think she’s perfectly capable of that.”

However, she is currently favourite to become the new USA Women’s National Team coach. After their disappointing exit from the World Cup, there’s no surprise that they will be looking for a new boss.

By the end of play on Sunday, Wiegman can confirm herself as the greatest ever manager in women’s football, and that profile may be exactly what the American national team are looking for. She is priced at 3/1 to take over after Vlatko Andonovski resigned.

*Please note. These are hypothetical odds by the SportsLens trading team. They are for entertainment purposes only.