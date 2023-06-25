Editorial

EXCLUSIVE: SportsLens Trading Team Price Up World Leader Royal Rumble Super-Fight Odds


Cai Parry


World Leader Royal Rumble
  • Justin Trudeau priced as favourite thanks to boxing experience
  • USA’s Joe Biden favoured to UK’s Rishi Sunak despite being 37 years older
  • Vladimir Putin’s martial arts background sees him second favourite

World Leader Royal Rumble Odds

  • Justin Trudeau @ 7/4
  • Vladimir Putin @ 7/2
  • Aleksandar Vučić @ 5/1
  • Pedro Sánchez @ 6/1
  • Emmanuel Macron @ 16/1
  • Mateusz Morawiecki @ 18/1
  • Aleksandr Lukashenko @ 25/1
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy @ 33/1
  • Leo Varadkar @ 40/1
  • Recep Tayyip Erdoğan @ 50/1
  • Joe Biden @ 50/1
  • Anthony Albanese @ 66/1
  • Benjamin Netanyahu @ 66/1
  • Xi Jinping @ 66/1
  • Olaf Scholz @ 66/1
  • Kim Jong Un @ 80/1
  • Narendra Modi @ 80/1
  • Fumio Kishida @ 80/1
  • Rishi Sunak @ 100/1
  • Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva @ 100/1

SportsLens’ Head of News Lee Astley said: “Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is just 54-years-old, relatively young in comparison with other world leaders, and already boasts a victory in political physical combat, having defeated Patrick Brazeau in a charity boxing bout in 2012.

“Trudeau also stands at six-foot-two, and would have a greater reach than the majority of the opposition within the ring.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin also has a strong chance, with the 70-year-old holding plenty of experience in the world of Martial Arts, having practiced Judo since the age of just 11.

“His age and reported health issues may hold him back in this case though, hence why we at SportsLens favour Trudeau in the World Leader Royal Rumble.

Astley continued: “United States President Joe Biden and United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have little to no chance in coming out on top in this one, with Biden priced at 50/1 and Sunak priced at 100/1.

“Biden is now 80-years-old which makes the prospect of him being victorious look far-fetched, and whilst Sunak is 37 years younger, he is just five-foot-six, therefore the likes of Trudeau and Putin should make light work of him.”

