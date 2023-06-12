Golf

Everygame US Open Golf Free Bets: Claim $750 In Betting Offers for 2023 US Open

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Everygame US OPEN golf free bet sees three lots of $250 on the table in golf betting offers to claim. That means there’s a maximum of $750 to get your hands on and use on this week’s next big golfing major of the season the 123rd US Open from Los Angeles Country Club in California.

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 On First 3 Deposits Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

EveryGame US Open Golf Free Bet Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

EveryGame is offering golf bettors a chance to double their bankroll for the 2023 US Open this weekend with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on your first three deposits.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for this week’s US Open.

How To Claim Your US Open Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with EveryGame
  2. Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $250 in US Open bets
  4. Repeat this three times to max-out the $750 in free golf bets

RELATED: Best Offshore Gambling Sites 2023 – Get Up To $5,000 in Free Bets

Everygame US Open Free Bet: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

The Everygame 2023 US Open free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $750 in free bets to use on this week’s third golfing major of the season at Los Angeles Country Club.

  • Deposit up to a max of $250
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as US Open free bets
  • Maximum free bet $750 ($250 x 3)

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits
  • Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit

Why You Should Join EveryGame For 2023 US Open Golf Betting

EveryGame offers golf fans a chance to turn their knowledge into cold hard cash during the 2023 US Open this week.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on golf, EveryGame has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of the 2023 US Open. Available to residents in the US and Canada (can bet in ANY US state), EveryGame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are many reasons why golf lovers in the US should sign up for an Everygame account.

Be sure to sign-up to Everygame for all of your 2023 US Open golf bets this week.

Key Reasons to Bet with EveryGame

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on the US Open with many markets supported
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 On First 3 Deposits Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

ALSO SEE: Scottie Scheffler Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Scheffler Worth $15 Million

US Open Golf Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 US Open odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Scottie Scheffler 15/2
  • Jon Rahm 11/1
  • Rory McIlroy 12/1
  • Brooks Koepka 12/1
  • Patrick Cantlay 14/1
  • Viktor Hovland 16/1
  • Xander Schauffele 20/1
  • Collin Morikawa 25/1
  • Jordan Spieth 25/1
  • Cameron Smith 28/1
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick 28/1
  • Max Homa 28/1
  • Tony Finau 30/1
  • Dustin Johnson 35/1
  • Justin Thomas 35/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton
Andy Newton

