The Everygame US OPEN golf free bet sees three lots of $250 on the table in golf betting offers to claim. That means there’s a maximum of $750 to get your hands on and use on this week’s next big golfing major of the season the 123rd US Open from Los Angeles Country Club in California.



EveryGame US Open Golf Free Bet Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

EveryGame is offering golf bettors a chance to double their bankroll for the 2023 US Open this weekend with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on your first three deposits.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for this week’s US Open.

How To Claim Your US Open Betting Offer:

Click to register with EveryGame Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus Receive $250 in US Open bets Repeat this three times to max-out the $750 in free golf bets

The Everygame 2023 US Open free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $750 in free bets to use on this week’s third golfing major of the season at Los Angeles Country Club.

Deposit up to a max of $250

Get 100% deposit bonus as US Open free bets

Maximum free bet $750 ($250 x 3)

Terms and Conditions:

Minimum $50 deposit required

100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits

Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit

Why You Should Join EveryGame For 2023 US Open Golf Betting

EveryGame offers golf fans a chance to turn their knowledge into cold hard cash during the 2023 US Open this week.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on golf, EveryGame has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of the 2023 US Open. Available to residents in the US and Canada (can bet in ANY US state), EveryGame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are many reasons why golf lovers in the US should sign up for an Everygame account.

Be sure to sign-up to Everygame for all of your 2023 US Open golf bets this week.

Key Reasons to Bet with EveryGame

Better odds and more markets

Bet on the US Open with many markets supported

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

US Open Golf Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 US Open odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Scottie Scheffler 15/2

Jon Rahm 11/1

Rory McIlroy 12/1

Brooks Koepka 12/1

Patrick Cantlay 14/1

Viktor Hovland 16/1

Xander Schauffele 20/1

Collin Morikawa 25/1

Jordan Spieth 25/1

Cameron Smith 28/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 28/1

Max Homa 28/1

Tony Finau 30/1

Dustin Johnson 35/1

Justin Thomas 35/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

