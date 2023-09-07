Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland battle it out this Saturday at UFC 293 in the main event for the UFC Middleweight Title in their grudge match down under. For this huge fight, Everygame is giving away up to $750 in UFC 293 free bets. UFC 293 betting offer.
Everygame UFC 293 Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750
Everygame is offering UFC fans a chance to double their bankroll for UFC 293 with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on your first three deposits.
That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the stacked UFC 293 card.
How To Claim Your UFC 293 Betting Offer:
- Click to register with EveryGame
- Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
- Receive $250 in UFC 293 bets
RELATED: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Picks: UFC 293 Predictions, Preview & Odds
Everygame UFC 293 Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)
The Everygame UFC 293 betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $750 in free bets to use on Saturday’s mammoth UFC 293 card.
- Deposit up to a max of $750
- Get 100% deposit bonus as a UFC 293 free bets
- Maximum free bet $750 ($250 x 3)
Terms and Conditions:
- Minimum $50 deposit required
- 100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits
- Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit
Why You Should Join Everygame For UFC 293 Betting
Everygame offers MMA fans a chance to turn their knowledge into cold hard cash during the UFC 293 fight night. Players can place a wager on the fight outcome, method of victory, amount of knockdowns, round betting and many more.
One of the most trusted sites for betting on UFC fights, Everygame has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of UFC 293 from the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia. Available to residents in the US and Canada, Everygame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.
In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why UFC fans in the US should sign up for an Everygame account.
Be sure to sign-up to Everygame for all of your UFC 293 bets this weekend.
Key Reasons to Bet with Everygame
- Better odds and more markets
- Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
- Age restriction: 18+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
RELATED: Israel Adesanya Net Worth & Career Earnings | Sean Strickland Net Worth & Career Earnings
