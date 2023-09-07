Betting

Everygame UFC 293 Betting Offer: Claim $500 In UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland Free Bets

Paul Kelly
Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland battle it out this Saturday at UFC 293 in the main event for the UFC Middleweight Title in their grudge match down under. For this huge fight, Everygame is giving away up to $500 in UFC 293 free bets. UFC 293 betting offer.

Everygame UFC 293 Betting Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500

Everygame is offering UFC fans a chance to double their bankroll for UFC 293 with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $500 in free bets for the stacked UFC 293 card.

How To Claim Your UFC 293 Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with EveryGame
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $500 in UFC 293 bets
Claim $500 Everygame UFC 293 Free Bet

RELATED: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Picks: UFC 293 Predictions, Preview & Odds

Everygame UFC 293 Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $500 Free Bet)

The Everygame UFC 293 betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $500 in free bets to use on Saturday’s mammoth UFC 293 card.

  • Deposit up to a max of $500
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as a UFC 293 free bets
  • Maximum free bet $500

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 100% bonus can be claimed on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $500

Why You Should Join Everygame For UFC 293 Betting

Everygame offers MMA fans a chance to turn their knowledge into cold hard cash during the UFC 293 fight night. Players can place a wager on the fight outcome, method of victory, amount of knockdowns, round betting and many more.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on UFC fights, Everygame has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of UFC 293 from the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia. Available to residents in the US and Canada, Everygame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why UFC fans in the US should sign up for an Everygame account.

Be sure to sign-up to Everygame for all of your UFC 293 bets this weekend.

Key Reasons to Bet with Everygame

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
RELATED: Israel Adesanya Net Worth & Career Earnings | Sean Strickland Net Worth & Career Earnings

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
