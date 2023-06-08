UFC

Everygame UFC 289 Betting Offer: Claim $750 In UFC 289 Free Bets

Paul Kelly
Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana battle it out this Saturday at UFC 289 in the main event for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title. For this huge fight, EveryGame is giving away up to $750 in UFC 289 free bets. UFC 289 betting offer.

EveryGame UFC 289 Betting Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

EveryGame is offering UFC fans a chance to double their bankroll for UFC 289 with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on your first three deposits.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the stacked UFC 289 card.

How To Claim Your UFC 289 Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with EveryGame
  2. Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $250 in UFC 289 bets
RELATED: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Betting Picks: UFC 289 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Everygame UFC 289 Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

The Everygame UFC 289 betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on Saturday’s mammoth UFC 289 card.

  • Deposit up to a max of $750
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as a UFC 289 free bets
  • Maximum free bet $750 ($250 x 3)

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits
  • Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit

Why You Should Join EveryGame For UFC 289 Betting

EveryGame offers MMA fans a chance to turn their knowledge into cold hard cash during the UFC 289 fight night. Players can place a wager on the fight outcome, method of victory, amount of knockdowns, round betting and many more.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on UFC fights, EveryGame has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of UFC 289 from the Rogers Arena, Vancouver. Available to residents in the US and Canada, EveryGame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why UFC fans in the US should sign up for an Everygame account.

Be sure to sign-up to Everygame for all of your UFC 289 bets this weekend.

Key Reasons to Bet with EveryGame

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
RELATED: Amanda Nunes Net Worth & Career EarningsAmanda Nunes MMA Record

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly. Paul can also be found on social media across various accounts. You can find him on Twitter @paulkelly98, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Arrow to top