EveryGame UFC 285 Jones vs Gane Betting Offer: $750 In UFC Free Bets

Joe Lyons
2 min read
jon jones weighin
jon jones weighin

Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane battle it out this Saturday in Nevada for the UFC World Heavyweight Championship and EveryGame is giving away up to $750 in free bets for the historic matchup.

EveryGame UFC 285 Betting Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

EveryGame is offering MMA fans a chance to double their bankroll for UFC 285 with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on your first three deposits.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for UFC 285.

How To Claim Your UFC 285 Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with EveryGame
  2. Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $250 in UFC 285 bets

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits
  • Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit

How To Place A Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Bet At EveryGame

Once logged into your EveryGame Sportsbook account, you can start betting on UFC 285 right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on UFC 285:

  • Find the ‘MMA’ section
  • Click on the UFC 285 markets and make a selection
  • Place your Jones vs Gane bet

Why You Should Join EveryGame For UFC 285

EveryGame offers MMA fans a chance to turn their martial arts knowledge into cold hard cash during UFC 285. Players can place a wager on the fight outcome, method of victory, round betting and many more.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on UFC fights, EveryGame has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of UFC 285. Available to residents in the US and Canada, EveryGame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why UFC fans in the US should sign up for an EveryGame account.

Key Reasons to Bet with EveryGame:

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 On First 3 Deposits Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

Arrow to top