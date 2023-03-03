Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane battle it out this Saturday in Nevada for the UFC World Heavyweight Championship and EveryGame is giving away up to $750 in free bets for the historic matchup.

EveryGame UFC 285 Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

EveryGame is offering MMA fans a chance to double their bankroll for UFC 285 with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on your first three deposits.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for UFC 285.

How To Claim Your UFC 285 Betting Offer:

Click to register with EveryGame Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus Receive $250 in UFC 285 bets

Terms and Conditions:

Minimum $50 deposit required

100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits

Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit

How To Place A Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Bet At EveryGame

Once logged into your EveryGame Sportsbook account, you can start betting on UFC 285 right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on UFC 285:

Find the ‘MMA’ section

Click on the UFC 285 markets and make a selection

Place your Jones vs Gane bet

Why You Should Join EveryGame For UFC 285

EveryGame offers MMA fans a chance to turn their martial arts knowledge into cold hard cash during UFC 285. Players can place a wager on the fight outcome, method of victory, round betting and many more.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on UFC fights, EveryGame has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of UFC 285. Available to residents in the US and Canada, EveryGame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why UFC fans in the US should sign up for an EveryGame account.

Key Reasons to Bet with EveryGame:

Better odds and more markets

Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto