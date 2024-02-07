Top US offshore sportsbook Everygame are giving all new players $500 in NFL free bets ahead of Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and 49ers.
T&Cs apply, 18+
$500 Sportsbook Bonus For Ravens vs Chiefs
Everygame Super Bowl Promo Free Bet
- Deposit $500
- Get $500 with 100% first deposit bonus
Super Bowl Free Bet – Evergame T&Cs
- Non-crypto payment methods
- Only applicable on first deposit (100% welcome bonus)
- Maximum bonus is $500 ($500 deposit needed)
Why Join Everygame for Super Bowl Betting?
Everygame are a well-established US sportsbook that have been supplying their customers with the best odds across all the top sporting events for decades.
Meaning you’ll be betting on Super Bowl 2024 with a fully trusted and historic brand.
They are also based offshore, so they don’t have to follow any set state gambling laws that might restrict betting in some areas – like in Texas or California. Therefore, betting on the move or in ANY US State can be done with Everygame.
Another big plus when joining Everygame is they don’t have any ID checks in place – so as long as you’ve got your basic sign-up information and the option to deposit with one of their many methods, then getting started is simple.
In addition to their $500 Super Bowl free bet, there are also many existing customer free bets to look for. These include a Super Bowl stake as a free bet offer on props, parlay free bets and a refer a friend bonus.
Everygame Plusses
- Established: Historic US sportsbook brand that you can trust
- Super Bowl Prop Bets: Including coin toss and National Anthem betting
- 1000’s Super Bowl Markets: All the 49ers vs Chiefs bets you’ll need
- $500 Free Bet: 100% first deposit bonus
- Existing Customer Offers: Refer a Friend and weekly free bets
- Bet in ANY US State: Based offshore so not obliged to follow state betting rules
- No KYC Checks: No ID or social security checks when joining
- Betting App: Bet anywhere with the Everygame mobile betting app
- No Tax On Winnings: Receive 100% of your returns
- Several Deposit Options: Fund your account in many ways (including crypto)
- Quick Payouts: Get any winnings into your bank account faster
- No Max Payouts: Everygame won’t limit your winnings
- No Betting Bans: Carry on betting, even after any big wins