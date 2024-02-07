NFL

Everygame Super Bowl Promo: Get $500 NFL Free Bets for Chiefs vs 49ers

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
2 min read
Top US offshore sportsbook Everygame are giving all new players $500 in NFL free bets ahead of Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and 49ers.

$500 Sportsbook Bonus For Ravens vs Chiefs T&Cs apply, 18+

T&Cs apply, 18+

 Claim Here

Everygame Super Bowl Promo Free Bet

Already got an account with Everygame? More Super Bowl US sportsbook promo codes and welcome offers here

Super Bowl Free Bet – Evergame T&Cs

  • Non-crypto payment methods
  • Only applicable on first deposit (100% welcome bonus)
  • Maximum bonus is $500 ($500 deposit needed)

Why Join Everygame for Super Bowl Betting?

Everygame are a well-established US sportsbook that have been supplying their customers with the best odds across all the top sporting events for decades.

Meaning you’ll be betting on Super Bowl 2024 with a fully trusted and historic brand.

They are also based offshore, so they don’t have to follow any set state gambling laws that might restrict betting in some areas – like in Texas or California. Therefore, betting on the move or in ANY US State can be done with Everygame.

Another big plus when joining Everygame is they don’t have any ID checks in place – so as long as you’ve got your basic sign-up information and the option to deposit with one of their many methods, then getting started is simple.

In addition to their $500 Super Bowl free bet, there are also many existing customer free bets to look for. These include a Super Bowl stake as a free bet offer on props, parlay free bets and a refer a friend bonus.

Everygame Plusses

  • Established: Historic US sportsbook brand that you can trust
  • Super Bowl Prop Bets: Including coin toss and National Anthem betting
  • 1000’s Super Bowl Markets: All the 49ers vs Chiefs bets you’ll need
  • $500 Free Bet: 100% first deposit bonus
  • Existing Customer Offers: Refer a Friend and weekly free bets
  • Bet in ANY US State: Based offshore so not obliged to follow state betting rules
  • No KYC Checks: No ID or social security checks when joining
  • Betting App: Bet anywhere with the Everygame mobile betting app
  • No Tax On Winnings: Receive 100% of your returns
  • Several Deposit Options: Fund your account in many ways (including crypto)
  • Quick Payouts: Get any winnings into your bank account faster
  • No Max Payouts: Everygame won’t limit your winnings
  • No Betting Bans: Carry on betting, even after any big wins
Author image
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Arrow to top