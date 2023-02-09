Site News

EveryGame Super Bowl Offer: $750 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Chiefs

Gia Nguyen
EveryGame Super Bowl Free Bets
EveryGame Super Bowl Free Bets

Super Bowl 2023 will kickoff on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles gear up for a battle versus the Kansas City Chiefs and EveryGame is giving away up to $750 in free bets for the historic matchup.

EveryGame Super Bowl Betting Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

EveryGame is offering NFL fans a chance to double their bankroll for the Super Bowl with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on your first three deposits.

That gives NFL fans a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with EveryGame
  2. Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $250 in free Super Bowl bets

Join EveryGame Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits
  • Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At EveryGame

Once logged into your EveryGame Sportsbook account, you can start betting on the Super Bowl right away.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Super Bowl Sunday:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join EveryGame For The Super Bowl

EveryGame offers NFL fans a chance to turn their football knowledge into cold hard cash during the Super Bowl. Members can place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, and total or cash in on player props and Super Bowl specials, like the coin toss and MVP.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on NFL games, EveryGame has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of the Super Bowl. Available to residents in the US and Canada, EveryGame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of player prop bets, there are a number of reasons why NFL fans in the US should sign up for an EveryGame account.

Key Reasons to Bet with EveryGame:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
