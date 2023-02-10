NFL

EveryGame Offers $750 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023

Gia Nguyen
EveryGame Offers 750 in Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Super Bowl 2023 on Sunday and EveryGame is giving away up to $750 in free bets for the big game.

EveryGame Super Bowl Free Bets — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

At EveryGame, NFL fans can boost their bankroll for the Super Bowl with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on your first three deposits.

That gives NFL fans a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with EveryGame
  2. Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $250 in free Super Bowl bets
Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits
  • Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At EveryGame

Betting on the Super Bowl is easy with EveryGame.

After signing into your EveryGame Sportsbook account, you can start betting on the Super Bowl with just a few clicks.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at EveryGame:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join EveryGame For The Super Bowl

EveryGame is one of the most trusted sportsbooks for bettors in the US and Canada.

At EveryGame Sportsbook, football fans can cash in on a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $750, plus 4 free bets during the NFL season worth $100 each. The sportsbook also has exclusive bonuses and offers for Super Bowl Sunday, including up to $200 in additional free bets for the Eagles vs Chiefs game

NFL fans can find a wide variety of betting markets on Super Bowl Sunday, including game lines, player props, and Super Bowl specials, like the coin toss, national anthem, and more.

EveryGame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great bonuses and customer service, there are a number of other reasons why US residents trust EveryGame when betting on the NFL.

Key Reasons to Bet with EveryGame:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
