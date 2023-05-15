Golf

Everygame PGA Championship Free Bets: Claim $750 In Betting Offers

Andy Newton
Justin Thomas Golf
Justin Thomas Golf

The Everygame PGA Championship free bet sees three lots of $250 on the table in golf free bets to claim. That means there’s a maximum of $750 to get your hands on and use on the next big golfing major of the season.

EveryGame PGA Championship Free Bet Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

EveryGame is offering golf bettors a chance to double their bankroll for the 2023 PGA Championship this weekend with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on your first three deposits.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for this week’s PGA Championship.

How To Claim Your PGA Championship Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with EveryGame
  2. Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $250 in PGA Championship bets
  4. Repeat this three times to max-out the $750 in free golf bets

Everygame PGA Championship Free Bet: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

The Everygame 2023 PGA Championship free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $750 in free bets to use on this week’s second golfing major of the season at Oak Hill Country Club.

  • Deposit up to a max of $250
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as PGA Championship free bets
  • Maximum free bet $750 ($250 x 3)

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits
  • Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit

Why You Should Join EveryGame For 2023 PGA Championship Betting

EveryGame offers golf fans a chance to turn their knowledge into cold hard cash during the 2023 PGA Championship this week.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on golf, EveryGame has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship. Available to residents in the US and Canada (can bet in ANY US state), EveryGame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are many reasons why golf lovers in the US should sign up for an Everygame account.

Be sure to sign-up to Everygame for all of your 2023 PGA Championship bets this week.

Key Reasons to Bet with EveryGame

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on the PGA Championship with many markets supported
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Jon Rahm + 800
  • Scottie Scheffler + 800
  • Rory McIlroy +1100
  • Brooks Koepka +2000
  • Xander Schauffele +2000
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Dustin Johnson +2000
  • Justin Thomas +2200
  • Jason Day + 2500
  • Cameron Smith +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +3000
  • Cameron Young +3000
  • Viktor Hovland +3000
  • Jordan Spieth +3000
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

