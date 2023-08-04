Betting

Everygame Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $750 In Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Boxing Free Bets

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Boxing Jake Paul

Jake Pau and Nate Diaz battle it out this Saturday at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas in a 185-pound boxing clash. For this huge fight between two celebrity superstars, Everygame is giving away up to $750 in free bets. Everygame Paul vs Diaz betting offer.

Everygame Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

Everygame are offering boxing fans a chance to double their bankroll for Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on your first three deposits.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the Paul vs Diaz fight.

How To Claim Your Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Everygame
  2. Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $250 in Paul vs Diaz bets
RELATED: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Everygame Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

The Everygame Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $750 in free bets to use on Saturday’s mammoth super-fight.

  • Deposit up to a max of $750
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as Paul vs Diaz free bets
  • Maximum free bet $750 ($250 x 3)

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits
  • Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit

Why You Should Join Everygame For Paul vs Diaz Betting

Everygame offers boxing fans a chance to turn their knowledge into cold hard cash during the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight night. Players can place a wager on the fight outcome, method of victory, amount of knockdowns, round betting and many more.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on boxing fights, Everygame has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight. Available to residents in the US and Canada, Everygame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why boxing fans in the US should sign up for an Everygame account.

Be sure to sign-up to Everygame for all of your Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz bets this weekend.

Key Reasons to Bet with Everygame

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
RELATED: Jake Paul Net Worth & Career Earnings | Nate Diaz Net Worth & Career Earnings

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

