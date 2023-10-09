NFL

Everygame NFL Free Bets for Monday Night Football Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Andy Newton
RaidersJaguarsFootball 1

Join Everygame today and claim their NFL free bets for Monday night football between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders. You can also get up to $500 in free bets and also use Everygame to bet in ANY US State.

Everygame NFL Free Bets for Monday Night Football Green Bay @ Raiders

Create an account with leading US sportsbook Everygame and this will unlock their 100% deposit bonus of up to $500, which you could then use on the Monday night football action between Green Bay @ Raiders.

How To Claim Everygame Free Bet For Green Bay @ Raiders Today

  1. Join Everygame
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Get $500 in NFL free bets for Green Bay @ Raiders
Claim $500 Everygame NFL Free Bet For Green Bay @ Raiders

Everygame Free Bet For NFL Monday Packers vs Raiders: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $500 Free Bet)

The Everygame Monday night football betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the best and easiest to claim.

Giving you up to $500 in free bets to use for tonight’s match between the Packers and Raiders – the final game on NFL ‘week 5’.

  • Deposit up to a max of $500
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as NFL free bets
  • Maximum free bet $500

Terms and Conditions:

  • 100% bonus can be claimed
  • Maximum bonus is $500

Here Are Some Everygame Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $500 – Get $500 free bet
  • Deposit $250 – Get $250 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $100 free bet

Why Join Everygame For NFL Monday Night Betting?

At Everygame, there is a clue in their name – they cover all the games for all the big events – including the NFL.

Therefore, it’s not hard to see why they are a firm favorite with a lot of US football fans.

Add in that they are based offshore, so Everygame bettors can use them to place NFL bets in ANY US State as they don’t have to follow the set gambling rules in some regions.

Packers and Raiders Play For 15th Time

Tonight’s Monday night football will be the 15th time Green Bay and the Raiders have played – with the last clash back in 2019, which ended in a 24-42 win for the Packers.

In fact, Green Bay have won ALL of the last 8 head-to-heads between the sides – so will it be more of the same tonight?

Despite this series dominance, the Packers are actually the second favorites in the moneyline betting.

Where is your money going?

Moneyline Betting Odds

  • Green Bay Packers @ +110
  • Las Vegas Raiders @ -125

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Everygame Positives

  • Better odds and more markets
  • 100% deposit bonus (up to $500)
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • Bet on the new NFL 2023 season
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Andy Newton

