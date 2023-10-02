NFL

Everygame NFL Free Bet: $500 To Bet On Giants vs Seahawks Monday Night Football

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Evan Neal Giants pic
Evan Neal Giants pic

There’s an Everygame NFL free bet of $500 that you could use to place a bet on the Giants vs Seahawks Monday Night Football offering today.

100% Up to $500 For New Customers Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Everygame Giants vs Seahawks Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500

Everygame will reward their NFL betting fans by doubling their opening deposit (up to $500) ahead of the Week 4 Monday Night action between the Seahawks and the Giants.

This NFL welcome offer is up to $500 in free bets with a 100% deposit bonus for the 2023 NFL season, but you don’t have to deposit the full amount if you don’t want to.

How To Claim Your Giants vs Seahawks Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Everygame
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $500 in Giants vs Seahawks betting offer
Claim $500 Everygame Giants vs Seahawks Free Bet

RELATED: Patriots News: Bill Belichick Suffers Worst Loss Of NFL Coaching Career

Everygame Giants vs Seahawks Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $500 Free Bet)

The Everygame Giants vs Seahawks betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the best and easiest around to claim.

Giving you up to $500 in free bets to use on the upcoming Week 4 this Monday Night as the New York Giants host the Seattle Seahawks at the MetLife Stadium.

  • Deposit up to a max of $500
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as Giants vs Seahawks free bets
  • Maximum free bet $500

Terms and Conditions:

  • 100% bonus can be claimed
  • Maximum bonus is $500

Why You Should Join Everygame For Giants vs Seahawks Betting

Everygame will offer their NFL fans a chance double their bankroll for tonight’s Monday night football action between the Giants vs Seahawks, with a simple 100% deposit bonus of up to $500.

Players can then use these NFL free bets to place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props.

The Everygame US sportsbook is one of the most trusted sites for betting on NFL, Everygame has established itself as one of the front runners in the world of online sportsbooks. Available to residents in the US and Canada, Everygame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

You can also bet on NFL with Everygame in ANY US State, so it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned betting area in the USA – including Texas and California.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why NFL fans in the US should sign up for an Everygame account.

Money Line Monday Night Football Betting Odds

  • Seattle Seahawks @ -126
  • New York Giants @ +106

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Everygame Positives

  • Better odds and more markets
  • 100% deposit bonus (up to $500)
  • Bet on the new NFL 2023 season
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
100% Up to $500 For New Customers Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

RELATED: NFL Week 3 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21548142 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST BetOnline NFL Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Week 5

Author image Joe Lyons  •  2min
Khalil Mack Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers’ Khalil Mack became the first player since Osi Umenyiora in 2007 to have six sacks in a game
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  6min

The Chargers were at home in Week 4 vs. the Raiders. Justin Herbert and the offense looked dominant in the first half and had a 24-7 by halftime. However, their…

Evan Neal Giants pic
NFL
Everygame NFL Free Bet: $500 To Bet On Giants vs Seahawks Monday Night Football
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h

There’s an Everygame NFL free bet of $500 that you could use to place a bet on the Giants vs Seahawks Monday Night Football offering today. Everygame Giants vs Seahawks…

USATSI 21515653 168397130 lowres
NFL
NFL Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets For Week 5
Author image Joe Lyons  •  29min
Zach Wilson Jets pic
NFL
Despite losing 23-20, Zach Wilson played one of his best games as a New York Jet in Week 4 vs. the Chiefs
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  40min
WanDale Robinson Giants pic
NFL
BetOnline NFL Free Bet: $1000 To Bet On Giants vs Seahawks Monday Night Football
Author image Andy Newton  •  5h
TreDavious White Bills pic
NFL
Bills Injury Report: Tre’Davious White expected to miss the rest of the 2023 season with a torn Achilles
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h
Arrow to top