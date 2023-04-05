Everygame Masters Betting Offer: Claim $750 In Free Golf Bets

The Everygame Masters betting offer sees three lots of $250 on the table in free golf bets to claim. That means there’s a maximum of $750 to get your hands one and use at this week’s 2023 Masters – the first big golfing major of the year.



EveryGame Masters Betting Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

EveryGame is offering golf bettors a chance to double their bankroll for the 2023 Masters this week with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on your first three deposits.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for this week’s Masters at Augusta.

How To Claim Your Masters Betting Offer:

Click to register with EveryGame Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus Receive $250 in Masters bets Repeat this three times to max-out the $750 in free golf bets

The Everygame Masters free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $750 in free bets to use on this week’s opening major from Augusta.

Deposit up to a max of $250

Get 100% deposit bonus as Masters golf free bets

Maximum free bet $750 ($250 x 3)

Terms and Conditions:

Minimum $50 deposit required

100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits

Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit

Why You Should Join EveryGame For Masters Golf Betting

EveryGame offers golf fans a chance to turn their knowledge into cold hard cash during the 2023 Masters at Augusta this week. Players with Everygame can place a wager on the opening major of the new golf season in all the main markets that include round betting, outright winner betting and 2 and 3-ball markets.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on golf, EveryGame has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of the 2023 Masters. Available to residents in the US and Canada, EveryGame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why golf lovers in the US should sign up for an Everygame account.

Be sure to sign-up to Everygame for all of your 2023 Masters bets this week.

Key Reasons to Bet with EveryGame

Better odds and more markets

Bet on the Masters with many markets supported

Masters ‘Stake-Back’ Special

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

