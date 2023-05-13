Boxing

EveryGame KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer: Claim $750 In KSI vs Fournier Boxing Free Bets

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
KSI and Joe Fournier battle it out this Saturday at the Wembley Arena, London, England in an undisputed cruiserweight clash. For this huge fight, EveryGame is giving away up to $750 in free bets KSI vs Fournier betting offer.

EveryGame KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

EveryGame is offering boxing fans a chance to double their bankroll for KSI vs Joe Fournier with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on your first three deposits.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the KSI vs Fournier fight.

How To Claim Your KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with EveryGame
  2. Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $250 in KSI vs Fournier bets
Claim $750 Everygame KSI vs Fournier Free Bet

RELATED: KSI Vs Joe Fournier Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Everygame KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

The Everygame KSI vs Joe Fournier betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on Saturday’s Misfits & DAZN boxing card.

  • Deposit up to a max of $750
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as KSI vs Fournier free bets
  • Maximum free bet $750 ($250 x 3)

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits
  • Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit

Why You Should Join EveryGame For KSI vs Fournier Betting

EveryGame offers boxing fans a chance to turn their knowledge into cold hard cash during the KSI vs Fournier fight night. Players can place a wager on the fight outcome, method of victory, amount of knockdowns, round betting and many more.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on boxing fights, EveryGame has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of KSI vs Joe Fournier. Available to residents in the US and Canada, EveryGame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why boxing fans in the US should sign up for an Everygame account.

Be sure to sign-up to Everygame for all of your KSI vs Joe Fournier bets this weekend.

Key Reasons to Bet with EveryGame

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
RELATED: KSI Boxing Record: ‘The Nightmare’ Boasts Unbeaten Record With 4 KO Victories | Joe Fournier Boxing Record: ‘Badass Billionaire’ Boasts 9-1 Record With 9 Knockout Victories

