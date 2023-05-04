Editorial

Everygame Kentucky Derby Free Bets: Claim $750 In Betting Offers

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
kentucky derby odds
kentucky derby odds

The Everygame Kentucky Derby free bet sees three lots of $250 on the table in horse racing free bets to claim. That means there’s a maximum of $750 to get your hands on and use on Saturday’s 2023 Kentucky Derby – the first of the US Triple Crown races.

EveryGame Kentucky Derby Free Bet Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

EveryGame is offering horse racing bettors a chance to double their bankroll for the 2023 Kentucky Derby this weekend with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on your first three deposits.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for this week’s big Churchill Downs race.

How To Claim Your Kentucky Derby Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with EveryGame
  2. Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $250 in Kentucky Derby bets
  4. Repeat this three times to max-out the $750 in free horse racing bets

Everygame Kentucky Derby Free Bet: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

The Everygame Kentucky Derby free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $750 in free bets to use on this week’s opening major from Churchill Downs

  • Deposit up to a max of $250
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as Kentucky Derby free bets
  • Maximum free bet $750 ($250 x 3)

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits
  • Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit

Why You Should Join EveryGame For Kentucky Derby Betting

EveryGame offers horse racing fans a chance to turn their knowledge into cold hard cash during the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs this week. Players with Everygame can place a wager on the Run for the Roses race in all the main markets that include the win, place and show, plus trifecta and exacta bets.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on horse racing, EveryGame has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Available to residents in the US and Canada (can bet in ANY US state), EveryGame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are many reasons why horse racing lovers in the US should sign up for an Everygame account.

Be sure to sign-up to Everygame for all of your 2023 Kentucky Derby bets this week.

Key Reasons to Bet with EveryGame

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on the Kentucky Derby with many markets supported
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
