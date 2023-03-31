Boxing

Everygame Joshua vs Franklin Betting Offer: Claim $750 In Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Boxing Free Bets

Paul Kelly
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Boxing 1
Anthony Joshua and Jermaine Franklin battle it out this Saturday in London, England in a compelling heavyweight match-up. For this huge fight, EveryGame is giving away up to $750 in free bets for bettors looking to wager on Joshua vs Franklin.

EveryGame Joshua vs Franklin Betting Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

EveryGame is offering boxing fans a chance to double their bankroll for Joshua vs Franklin with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on your first three deposits.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin fight.

How To Claim Your Joshua vs Franklin Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with EveryGame
  2. Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $250 in Joshua vs Franklin bets
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info, Odds & Free Bet

Everygame Joshua vs Franklin Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

The Everygame Joshua vs Franklin free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on Saturday’s monster boxing card.

  • Deposit up to a max of $750
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as a Joshua vs Franklin free bets
  • Maximum free bet $750 ($250 x 3)

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits
  • Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit

Why You Should Join EveryGame For Joshua vs Franklin Betting

EveryGame offers boxing fans a chance to turn their knowledge into cold hard cash during the Joshua vs Franklin fight night. Players can place a wager on the fight outcome, method of victory, amount of knockdowns, round betting and many more.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on boxing fights, EveryGame has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin. Available to residents in the US and Canada, EveryGame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why boxing fans in the US should sign up for an Everygame account.

Be sure to sign-up to Everygame for all of your Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin bets this weekend.

Key Reasons to Bet with EveryGame

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Anthony Joshua Net Worth To Hit $150 Million And Surpass Lennox Lewis In Wealthiest Boxers List

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing.
