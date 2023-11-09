Everygame’s UFC 295 betting offer sees new customers rewarded with $500 to bet with from ANY US state today. For this UFC 295 pay-per-view event, Everygame is giving away up to $500 in UFC 295 free bets.

How To Bet On UFC 295 At Everygame

Once you’ve opened an account and deposited funds, head to the ‘MMA’ section of their sportsbook. Then, navigate to ‘UFC’, then find all 13 UFC 295 fights there – including the main event between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira – UFC 295 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

📊 Records: Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)

📅 Date: November 11, 2023

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45 PM EST

🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title

📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA

🎲 Fight Odds: Prochazka +105 | Pereira -125

UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Betting Odds

Check out the list below for the best Prochazka vs Pereira UFC 295 odds from Everygame.

Jiri Prochazka to Win @ +105

Jiri Prochazka to Win via KO/TKO @ +200

Jiri Prochazka to Win via Submission @ +900

Jiri Prochazka to Win via Decision @ +800

Alex Pereira to Win @ -125

Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO @ +110

Alex Pereira to Win via Submission @ +1600

Alex Pereira to Win via Decision @ +800

Draw @ +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change