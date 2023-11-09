Betting

Everygame Free Bet For UFC 295: $500 Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Betting Offer

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
4 min read
Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya UFC
Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya UFC

Everygame’s UFC 295 betting offer sees new customers rewarded with $500 to bet with from ANY US state today. For this UFC 295 pay-per-view event, Everygame is giving away up to $500 in UFC 295 free bets.

100% Up to $500 For New Customers

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Everygame UFC 295 Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Everygame is offering UFC fans a chance to double their bankroll for UFC 295 with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $500 in free bets for the stacked UFC 295 card.

How To Claim Your UFC 295 Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with EveryGame
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $500 in UFC 295 bets
Claim $500 Everygame UFC 295 Free Bet

Everygame UFC 295 Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $500 Free Bet)

The Everygame UFC 295 betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $500 in free bets to use on Saturday’s mammoth UFC 295 card from Madison Square Garden, New York.

  • Deposit up to a max of $500
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as a UFC 295 free bets
  • Maximum free bet $500

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 100% bonus can be claimed on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $500

How To Bet On UFC 295 At Everygame

Once you’ve opened an account and deposited funds, head to the ‘MMA’ section of their sportsbook. Then, navigate to ‘UFC’, then find all 13 UFC 295 fights there – including the main event between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira – UFC 295 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira
  • 📊 Records: Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: November 11, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Prochazka +105 | Pereira -125

Why Should You Join Everygame For UFC 295 Betting?

Everygame offers MMA fans a chance to turn their knowledge into cold hard cash during the UFC 295 fight night. Players can place a wager on the fight outcome, method of victory, amount of knockdowns, round betting and many more.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on UFC fights, Everygame has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of UFC 295 from Madison Square Garden, New York. Available to residents in the US and Canada, Everygame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why UFC fans in the US should sign up for an Everygame account.

Be sure to sign-up to Everygame for all of your UFC 295 bets this weekend.

Key Reasons to Bet with Everygame

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
100% Up to $500 For New Customers Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Betting Odds

Already claimed the Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira UFC betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the list below for the best Prochazka vs Pereira UFC 295 odds from Everygame, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Jiri Prochazka to Win @ +105
  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via KO/TKO @ +200
  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via Submission @ +900
  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via Decision @ +800
  • Alex Pereira to Win @ -125
  • Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO @ +110
  • Alex Pereira to Win via Submission @ +1600
  • Alex Pereira to Win via Decision @ +800
  • Draw @ +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

