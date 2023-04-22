Betting

Everygame Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: Claim $750 In Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing Free Bets

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
3 min read
Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia 03092023 1
Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia 03092023 1

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia battle it out this Saturday At the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada in a compelling catchweight clash. For this huge fight, EveryGame is giving away up to $750 in free bets for bettors looking to wager on Davis vs Garcia.

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 On First 3 Deposits Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

EveryGame Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

EveryGame is offering boxing fans a chance to double their bankroll for Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on your first three deposits.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the Davis vs Garcia fight.

How To Claim Your Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with EveryGame
  2. Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $250 in Davis vs Garcia bets
Claim $750 Everygame Davis vs Garcia Free Bet

RELATED: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds

Everygame Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

The Everygame Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $1000 in free bets to use on Saturday’s monster boxing card.

  • Deposit up to a max of $750
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as a Davis vs Garcia free bets
  • Maximum free bet $750 ($250 x 3)

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits
  • Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit

Why You Should Join EveryGame For Davis vs Garcia Betting

EveryGame offers boxing fans a chance to turn their knowledge into cold hard cash during the Davis vs Garcia fight night. Players can place a wager on the fight outcome, method of victory, amount of knockdowns, round betting and many more.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on boxing fights, EveryGame has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia. Available to residents in the US and Canada, EveryGame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why boxing fans in the US should sign up for an Everygame account.

Be sure to sign-up to Everygame for all of your Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia bets this weekend.

Key Reasons to Bet with EveryGame

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 On First 3 Deposits Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

ALSO SEE: Gervonta Davis Net Worth & Career Earnings | Ryan Garcia Net Worth & Career Earnings

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
RyanGarciaGervontaDavis
Betting

LATEST MyBookie Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: $1000 In Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing Free Bets

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 21 2023
How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Arkansas
Betting
BetNow Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: Claim $300 In Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 21 2023

The BetNow Davis vs Garcia betting offer will give you $300 in Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia boxing free bets. These free bets are then on offer to use on…

imago1025520816h scaled 1
Betting
BetUS Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: Claim $2500 In Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 21 2023

Ahead of the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend, BetUS is getting the party started by offering up to $2,500 in free bets to…

Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia 03092023 1
Betting
Everygame Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: Claim $750 In Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 21 2023
Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Alaska
Betting
BetOnline Davis vs Garcia Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Boxing Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 21 2023
16691475167744
Betting
How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Louisiana | LA Sports Betting Offers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 20 2023
imago1025520816h scaled 1
Betting
How To Bet On Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Kentucky | KY Sports Betting Offers
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 20 2023
Arrow to top