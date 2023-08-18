College Football

Everygame College Football Betting Offer: Claim $750 In NCAAF Free Bets

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Everygame college football betting offer will give you $750 in NCAAF free bets for the upcoming Week 0 action. These free bets are available to use on any college football markets for the 2023 season.

100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 On First 3 Deposits Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C apply.

 Claim Now

Everygame College Football Betting Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

Everygame are offering college football fans a chance to double their bankroll ahead of the NCAAF Week 0 action with a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $250 on your first three deposits.

That gives players a chance to claim a total of $750 in free bets for the 2023 college football season.

How To Claim Your College Football Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with Everygame
  2. Deposit $250 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $250 in college football bets
Claim $750 Everygame College Football Free Bet

RELATED: Top 25 College Football Teams Ahead Of The New Season

Everygame College Football Betting Offer: 100% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

The Everygame college football betting offer and free bets bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $750 in free bets to use on the upcoming Week 0 action.

  • Deposit up to a max of $750
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as college football free bets
  • Maximum free bet $750 ($250 x 3)

Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $50 deposit required
  • 100% bonus can be claimed on first 3 deposits
  • Maximum bonus is $250 per deposit

Why You Should Join Everygame For College Football Betting

Everygame offers college football fans a chance to turn their knowledge into cold hard cash during the 2023 NCAAF season. Players can place a wager on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more including player props.

One of the most trusted sites for betting on college football, Everygame has established itself as one of the leading online sportsbooks ahead of the new college football season. Available to residents in the US and Canada, Everygame accepts several safe and secure payment options, including credit card and crypto.

In addition to great odds, bonuses, and a wide variety of markets, there are a number of reasons why college football fans in the US should sign up for an Everygame account.

Be sure to sign-up to Everygame for all of your college football bets this season.

Key Reasons to Bet with Everygame

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
RELATED: How To Read College Football Betting Lines

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

